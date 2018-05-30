The Warriors Ruled Andre Iguodala Out For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.30.18 39 mins ago

Getty Image


One of the biggest storylines going into Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals is the intrigue regarding Andre Iguodala’s health. Iguodala missed the last four games of Golden State’s Western Conference Finals series against the Houston Rockets due to a knee injury, and there was no word on whether he’d be healthy enough to start the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Warriors gave an update on Iguodala. While the team said he’ll get re-evaluated prior to Game 2, as of now, the veteran wing will not be able to play in Game 1.

Of course, Golden State still has Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, so they have reasons for optimism even with Iguodala on the sidelines. But still, Iguodala is the Warriors player who has been primarily tasked with checking LeBron James over the last three NBA Finals, and even managed to win a Finals MVP for his defense against the best player in the world. He’s also a smart and creative player who provides a calming presence on offense.

Game 1 will take place at Oracle Arena, and even with Iguodala out, the Warriors will be the favorites. Perhaps this could be something that catches up as the series progresses and their depth is tested, even though Golden State showed against the Rockets that they can survive without the most senior member of the Hampton 5.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsANDRE IGUODALACLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 1 day ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP