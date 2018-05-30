The Warriors Ruled Andre Iguodala Out For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Getty Image

One of the biggest storylines going into Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals is the intrigue regarding Andre Iguodala’s health. Iguodala missed the last four games of Golden State’s Western Conference Finals series against the Houston Rockets due to a knee injury, and there was no word on whether he’d be healthy enough to start the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Warriors gave an update on Iguodala. While the team said he’ll get re-evaluated prior to Game 2, as of now, the veteran wing will not be able to play in Game 1.

Andre Iguodala injury update: pic.twitter.com/nkmrQNTRbt — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 30, 2018

Of course, Golden State still has Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, so they have reasons for optimism even with Iguodala on the sidelines. But still, Iguodala is the Warriors player who has been primarily tasked with checking LeBron James over the last three NBA Finals, and even managed to win a Finals MVP for his defense against the best player in the world. He’s also a smart and creative player who provides a calming presence on offense.

Game 1 will take place at Oracle Arena, and even with Iguodala out, the Warriors will be the favorites. Perhaps this could be something that catches up as the series progresses and their depth is tested, even though Golden State showed against the Rockets that they can survive without the most senior member of the Hampton 5.