The Golden State Warriors picked up a big early season win on Wednesday night when they defeated the Boston Celtics to improve to 7-1 on the young season and offer an early confirmation point that their hot start is the real deal after beating a number of teams in the middle and bottom of the standings.

The Warriors’ depth has been showcased during their hot start, but this is a team that was very active on the trade market this summer trying to land another star-level player to fit between Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Paul George and Lauri Markkanen were well known pursuits of the Warriors, and their hot start may only further embolden the front office to go star-chasing during the season.

As Brian Windhorst laid out on Thursday’s First Take, the Warriors are the team he most expects to make a splash trade this season, as they have the contracts, young players, and draft assets to make a competitive offer for just about anyone.

"The Warriors are the biggest candidate in my mind to make a big trade. They tried to trade for LeBron James last trade deadline… This is a team that's got an itchy trigger finger trying to make a big deal." – Brian Windhorst 👀pic.twitter.com/0wYql9bYW4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2024

Windhorst notes this front office seems to have an “itchy trigger finger” when it comes to trade talks, noting their efforts at landing another star date back to last deadline when they called the Lakers about LeBron. While a move isn’t imminent and they’ll likely ride this wave of positivity for awhile, by the time 2025 arrives and trade season kicks into full gear, they should be seen as a top threat for any star that comes available. We know the likes of Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine are still available, but that was the case this summer and the Warriors seemed to balk at making a move for either of those two players. Instead, it seems Golden State is keen to wait to see if someone else comes available they could make a run at, but Windy, at the very least, would be very surprised if this Warriors roster looks the same by mid-February when San Francisco is hosting the All-Star Game.