The Warriors Are Massive Favorites Over The Cavaliers To Win The NBA Finals

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.28.18 55 mins ago

Getty Image

For the fourth consecutive season, the NBA Championship will be decided by a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors have emerged victorious in two of the previous three series but, in all three, Golden State has entered the series as the favorite to claim the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

This time around, though, the odds are heavily slanted toward the reigning champs, as Jeff Sherman of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook indicates that Golden State opened as a -1000 favorite over Cleveland.

