Gordon Hayward’s status for this season was once thought to be settled. Maybe even twice. But Brad Stevens has continued to answer reporters’ questions about whether Hayward will play again for the Boston Celtics this season.

The answer, for the most part at least, has been no. Hayward broke his leg on opening night and has been aggressively rehabbing it since. While Hayward wants to play again this season, saying there’s still hope he gets back on the court sometime in the postseason, Stevens has insisted over the past month that he does not foresee the star forward returning to the lineup before next season.

As it turns out, the aggressive nature of his rehab may be the reason why reporters keep having to ask what Hayward’s deal is. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge spoke on Boston radio on Thursday and explained that Hayward had a minor setback recently during his rehab, although he’s still progressing well.