Grading The NBA Offseason Signings (Part 2)

The other day, I took a look at five of the NBA’s biggest signings during the offseason and graded them based on how those players have produced so far. I talked about how the Rockets have gotten their money’s worth on Trevor Ariza and how the Andre Miller signing was a mistake from the beginning for Portland. Today, I evaluated five more players that scored contracts last summer.
David Lee, (Knicks, 1-years, $7 million):
Why they signed him: The Knicks have always been pleased with Lee’s hustle, good attitude and rebounding ability. But with the team trying to save as much money as possible to sign one of the elite 2010 free agents, they were certainly reluctant to give Lee the long-term deal (around $8-10 million per year) that he and his agent were seeking. After no other team stepped to the plate, Lee accepted a one-year deal from the Knicks.
What they’ve gotten: Lee has had an All-Star worthy season. He’s averaging a career-high 18.8 ppg, 11 rpg (seventh in the NBA) and shooting 57.3 percent from the field. He has improved his range and ball handling this season. The Knicks are also starting to come around and look like a decent basketball team. They’ve won six of their last 10. Grade – A minus
Brandon Bass, (Magic, 4-years, $18 million):
Why they signed him: Bass had a strong showing in last year’s playoffs as a member of the Mavs. GMs love the fact Bass is a big body and extremely explosive. His energy can really get his teammates and crowd going. Orlando probably envisioned Bass and Howard being one of the most athletic big man combos in the League.
What they’ve gotten: Bass went from playing over 20 mpg in the beginning of the season when Rashard Lewis was suspended to sporadically seeing time. Bass has already racked up 12 DNP-CDs (did not play – coach’s decision). While Bass is probably just a victim of the numbers game, it clearly hasn’t worked out for him so far. Grade – C minus
Rasheed Wallace, (Celtics, 3-years, $19 million):
Why they signed him: It’s no secret that Wallace is a talented player. He can shoot the three, pass out of the post, rebound and intimidate the s**t out of opposing players. His skills have declined a bit, but he can still be a valuable asset to a playoff team. The Celtics envision Wallace to being a perfect role player that will hit big shots and be a warrior during the playoffs.
What they’ve gotten: Wallace has definitely come in and earned his checks. He is averaging 9.4 ppg and 4.3 rpg and has had some big nights for the C’s. And here’s an interesting fact: In every single game that Boston has lost, Wallace didn’t score in double digits. He’s a huge part of their team and they need him to be even bigger come spring. Grade – B plus
Ben Gordon, (Pistons, 5-years, $55 million):
Why they signed him: B.G. can flat out fill it out. A modern-day Vinnie Johnson, Gordon can get buckets in a hurry and is not scared to take the big shots down the stretch. With A.I. and ‘Sheed departing over the summer, the Pistons needed another scorer.
What they’ve gotten: Gordon has dealt with some injuries through the year and the Pistons have been sinking in the standings as of late. He has done a decent job scoring the ball (18.2 ppg) but the Pistons probably expect more out of him, especially with that price tag. Grade – C plus
Lamar Odom, (Lakers, 4-years, $33 million):
Why they signed him: Lamar has been a Laker for half a decade. He knows the system and knows how to win. He’s extremely versatile, has All-Star abilities and can be effective as both a starter or coming off the bench.
What they’ve gotten: Lamar has been solid this season. Although his stats don’t jump out of the page (9.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 3.6 apg), he fills in wherever he’s needed. Last Friday’s game against the Kings was evidence of this. When the Lakers were down 15 at halftime and were struggling for offense, Odom came in and scored 12 points in the third quarter. That sparked a Lakers comeback and ultimately a Lakers win. Grade – B
orlando had the worst spending off-season. they overpaid for everybody (again!). brandon bass was never envisioned as a starter, so i dunno why they gave him that contract. and morcin gortat was never envisioned as a starter, and he’s making starters money too. not too mention how they overpaid for rashard lewis a few seasons ago. throw in the new contracts for dwight and jameer and the trade for vince, and orlando is buggin!
they got way too much money tied up in their players. waaaay tooo much.
not a good off-season for orlando if ya ask me….
btw….
why did the pistons rush into signing ben gordon? at 5yrs and $55 mil?
if they were going into the season with rodney stuckey and rip hamilton; where did they expect ben gordon to play? off the bench? if so…why give a bench player a 5yr $55 mil deal?
i dont get that one.
@ Heckler
This is Gerald. I agree with you about why they would sign him with the SG position as crowded as it is. But I kind of feel that the Pistons had and still have intentions of trying to move Rip eventually (who has reportedly been upset with the organization ever since they traded Chauncey).
I actually do not hate Orlando’s offseason signings. First of all, they signed Gortat to simply avoid him moving to another Eastern Conference rival and also to back-up an injury/foul-prone Dwight Howard. Also, if you look at the season Hedo is having north of the border, I believe they may have guessed it correctly that his production level would decrease. Think about it, his numbers are down in a more anemic backcourt.
As far as Detroit goes, I will concede that signing Ben Gordon was plainly stupid unless they move Rip after this season. I see Jerebko and Daye getting better and filling in spots for Wallace and Maxiell next season, which (adding Gordon in the starting rotation) would be a strong, young nucleus with veteran Prince at the three and possibly Stuckey running the one (you don’t want Bynum starting, do you?).
The Pistons biggest offseason oversight wasn’t Gordon, it was inking Villanueva to a mid-level exception (thereabouts). He receives budget minutes and when he runs, his knees buckle like leg braces. The ogre was not worth the deal he received.
So with the 2010 free agency summer coming alive, the Pistons will only have roughly $13M to offer a big time big-man (their primary need). Bosh would garner a max offer, so Detroit would be better off looking for a David Lee to fill the gap.
No mention of my boy Varejo?
i kinda hafta agree:
1. BGordon was a good sign as I think the Pistons are going to unload Rip somewhere.
2. Villanueva was overpriced!! They spent too much for him!
I can’t wait to see if the Pistons are gonna make a trade or 2 before the deadline.
I would love to see Jerebko start at SF.
Expendable now IMO, are:
Tayshuan/Rip/Maxiel/Kwame
David Lee for Rip!!!!!!!
Come one NYC and DET, pull your triggers….
Knicks are gonna sign a scorer next off season and Rip would compliment him good.
David Lee starting @ 4 for the Pistons would work out pretty good if he can continue his hard work at creating his own shot. If that can’t come together then it would be a bad trade.
David Lee is a lesser(very lesser at times)version of Boozer who I would LOVE to see come to Detroit!
Dumar’s went out to get B.G. because they need a scorer, and a guy to go to in the end of games. He has proved to be able to do both. But they unloaded Billups to save $, then spent it on BG?? They are loaded at the guard position, they should have gone after a big who can score in the paint, but none where available. They coulda got Z-Bo for chump change as they were below the cap, and Clipps gave him away. Villanueva got me scratching my head as he is more allergic to the paint than Sheed.
Otis Smith again overpaid everybody. He should have let Gortat go. Bass? another undersized PF to help Dwight rebound? makes little sense. When will this guy finally get canned.
LO a B, but Sheed a B+???? Silly to me.
@Reddi Red
David Lee for Rip is possibly the dumbest trade idea I have ever heard.
The LAST thing the Knicks need is another whiny, self serving 2guard who is making over 12 mil a year, and has 3 more years on his contract. (At that rate why not get Ben Gordon in that deal and the Knicks can puruse the record for the most overpaid, selfish, SG’s willing to chuck up 30 shots a night.)
Not to mention D-Lee is their most productive scorer and rebounder by far. They need to ship out Hughes for 25cents on the dollar if thats what it takes, and scoop and up and coming true PG (DJ Augustin?).
Wasn’t Gortat signed with Dallas? NOT an Eastern Conference rival?
BG was signed because the pistons had no legitimate 3 point shooters. Rip is average from range and everyone else is worse. Also BG was signed to bring a spark of the bench, and just because he doesn’t start he is still getting starters minutes.
Its crazy that Charlie V is getting so much hate. Before he was injured, he was quite efficient and putting up some good numbers. He’s still not 100% but when he is back to 100% he’ll be putting those numbers up again.
Also there were very few big men FREE AGENTS last off season. Lee and Millsap were both restricted, so it was a risk offering them contracts and getting money tied up in the waiting process. The pistons have a solid young core, and will be strong next season.