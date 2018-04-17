Getty Image

The Spurs looked dead in the water after Game 1 of their first round series against the Warriors, but came out swinging in Game 2 to take a halftime lead and spark some brief hope in the San Antonio faithful. Eventually, the talent gap and Golden State’s offensive onslaught would once again prove to be too much to overcome in a 116-101 loss, but the Spurs at least put up a fight and likely will for two more games.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the way for the Spurs, as he has done all season, scoring 34 points and collecting 12 rebounds in 37 minutes of action. In the absence of Kawhi Leonard this year, Aldridge has reestablished himself as a dominant scoring threat in the NBA and worked his way out of his well-documented funk from his second season in San Antonio thanks to offseason conversations with coach Gregg Popovich.

After Monday night’s loss, Pop was effusive in his praise for Aldridge, highlighting the way his star forward has gone out there on a nightly basis and played for his teammates and playing through all the adversity the Spurs have faced this season.