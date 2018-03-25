Getty Image

Millions of people gathered in cities around the country on Saturday to protest gun violence and advocate for change regarding gun control laws in the March For Our Lives.

The march garnered support from many prominent players, coaches and front office personnel from around the NBA. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Steve Kerr and others tweeted out their support for the march, while Lakers owner Jeanie Buss joined protesters in the streets of Los Angeles. Ben Simmons wore a March For Our Lives shirt on the bench during Sixers-Wolves and explained why it was important to him to do so after the game. Carmelo Anthony provided transportation for 4,500 kids to make the trip from Baltimore to Washington D.C. for the protest in the nation’s capitol, as he continues to put money back into his hometown to be a catalyst for change.

On Sunday, the Spurs were in Milwaukee to face the Bucks, but before the game coach Gregg Popovich took some time to discuss the march and why he felt it was an important moment in the movement to create gun control reform. Popovich also called out politicians that have been afraid to create that reform in the face of so many recent tragedies and, specifically, questioned Donald Trump’s absence from D.C. on Saturday.

During his pregame availability today, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked for his thoughts on yesterday's #MarchForOurLives in Washington, D.C. Here is his full, three-minute response: pic.twitter.com/znQ16s169Q — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 25, 2018

It’s a strong statement from Popovich and one we’ve come to expect from him when it comes to political and social issues. Popovich wasn’t alone in continuing the conversation on Sunday, as the Kings and Celtics planned a joint PSA prior to their game that includes a video message and shirts that read “Accountability. We Are One.” on the front and “#StephonClark” on the back, in reference to the young black man that was shot at 20 times and killed by Sacramento police in his backyard.