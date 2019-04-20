Twitter

There are very few people in the NBA who have a problem with Gregg Popovich. Players consistently vote him among the coaches for whom they most want to play. He’s done some remarkable work at the helm of the San Antonio Spurs, building a dynasty there that still holds some power.

Plus, he’s generally well-liked in the media. He can be gruff and poke fun at the assembled members in San Antonio and on the road, and his in-game interviews are famously short and to the point, but it’s not without respect. At this point in his career, he knows how to play the game and what the media wants. But sometimes they don’t want anything at all, it seems, and Popovich knows that his required media obligations don’t have to include him waiting around for people to get their collective sh*t together.

That appears to have been the case on Saturday, as Pop’s pregame talk with the media before Game 4 of Spurs-Nuggets was incredibly short. Popovich sat down, and after a few seconds of no questions, he simply said “thank you” and walked away.