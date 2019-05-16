Getty Image

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has been locked in place for months. Whichever squad got the top selection earned the right to select Zion Williamson, and on Tuesday night we learned that the New Orleans Pelicans will get to take the Duke standout unless something unforeseen occurs.

This hypothetically means the unknown aspect of the draft begins with the second pick, belonging to the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s believed to be a three-player draft, and if that is the case, logic would dictate either R.J. Barrett or Ja Morant would pique Memphis’ interest.

Then again, the suspense about who would go No. 2 overall would disappear if a report dropped that indicated the direction in which Memphis wants to go. That happened on Wednesday night, when Jonathan Givony reported that the Grizzlies have their sights set on Morant, the high-flying guard out of Murray State, unless something comes out of left field.