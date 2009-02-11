Guitar ‘Heroes’ Not So Heroic

Tough week for Guitar Hero.
Remember the commercial featuring Kobe Bryant, Tony Hawk, Michael Phelps, and Alex Rodriguez? Well, looks like Tony Hawk is the only guy who has managed to avoid a public scandal.
And who said video games weren’t bad for you…
Source: Muckety.com
Tony Hawk is them MAN!!! He’s the Michael Jordon of skateboarding, I was at the X games when he pulled off that 920 that was just nasty. When I was a kid, him, Mark Gator and few others used to frequent the Pipeline in Ontario, Ca.
Tony Hawk could be next. Could this be like the Madden curse.
The Guitar Hero curse….ut oh!
Haha nice! – A Rod is getting hosed though, they wont release any of the other 104 names on the list. Everyone of those guys should get exposed in my mind. As for Phelps, that story just needs to go away. Hawk is one of the most mellow, chill dudes. I wouldnt imagine to much scandal to come out surrounding him.
As for Kobe, the past is the past, and he has done a good job getting his image back to where it is. Dude has matured a lot these past few years.
rlf –
what are you talking about? who is the one guy we specifically “hate on”?
@Doc lol
Yao and Kendrick Perkins come to mind…
at least chris brown wasn’t in the spot.
now THAT would’ve been a disaster…
wonder how many times Tony Hawk has smoked the ganja!!! lol
@ Marcus –
Yes, we’re probably a little tough on Yao … but Perk??
credit skeets:
[sports.yahoo.com]
Kobe>Lebron. Dime always trying to make Kobe look bad.
Kobe is the shiznit,
@dime
are you serious?! You just did a story a few days ago about how Perk tops the list of NBA players who think they’re better then they really are.
On the real though, I’ve never even heard of “ball don’t lie” and I went to a website with that name and there wasn’t any news at all.
Dime isn’t perfect, by any stretch, but I still think it’s one of the best hoop info sites around. Otherwise I wouldn’t be posting here on the regular…
Funny, I just watched the “Guitar Hero” episode of South Park last night. Funny as hell.
“Wow, you’re Jay Cutler. I mean, you kind of suck, but my Dad says you could be good some day.”
Hey Lebron fans check this out, If Sunday’s Cavaliers-Lakers game wasn’t enough evidence, take Shaquille O’Neal’s word for it.
Kobe Bryant is better.
LeBron James? He’s pretty good, too. But Kobe is the best the Big Diesel has ever played with.
“Kobe’s probably a 10,” O’Neal said Tuesday night. “LeBron’s a 9.7, 9.8. He’s a fabulous player who does it the right way and gets everybody involved. Those guys [Cavaliers] are playing at a very, very high level right now because of him.”
i am not going to get into the michael phelps thing…he was dumb to get filmed but what do you think goes on at frat parties….they aint serving milk and cookies!
as for a-rod….i aint going there!
whatever……if you wanna hate on the mamba…go ahead!
you feel me Smitty313, I read this article by bill simmons saying that 61 point performance in MSG by Kobe was one of the baddest and most selfish things he witnessed. He said kobe was shooting everything, Kobe went 19-31 from the field. He than went on to say LeBron’s performance was SELFLESS AND MAGNIGICENT involving all his teammates becuase he had a assist and rebounds and was shooting as much as Kobe, Lebron went 17-33 from the field. Ridiculous!! Cats would blame this dude for the war in Iraq if they could.
Dime is shady when it comes to Kobe, but they’ll be banging down his door when he wins that ship to get an interview, I wouldn’t give these cats not one interview.
fantastic three, the rapist, the stoner, and the cheat.
this kid plays a lil too much guitar hero. [www.youtube.com]
You know what’s funny…If after the olympics somebody said that one of its highlight athletes (Bolt,Phelps) would be caught smoking Mary J…Usain would have gotten all fingers pointed at him. I guess Americans and Jamaicans aren’t that different after all.
Hey Dime don’t forget that Heidi Klum made a Guitat Hero spot too!! I got my fingers crossed for a leaked sex tape!!
