James Harden and the Houston Rockets have high hopes for the upcoming NBA season, which is why adidas is shooting for the moon with the MVP’s third signature shoe.

The first official look at the Harden Vol. 3 dropped on Tuesday morning, with a space theme tying two colorways together of a shoe that follows up the success of Vol. 2 from earlier this year. The Harden Vol. 3 takes what adidas has learned from the design improvements in the Vol. 2. Using some traditional design elements like a herringbone pattern on the outsole, adidas has a finished product that still looks futuristic while not straying too far from a conventional shoe silhouette and design.

Harden’s signature shoe, perhaps more than any other on the market, is designed to specifically work for the way Harden plays. The Harden Vol. 3 brings back some design elements from the original — such as the three stripes on the side of the heel and the lace band across the forefoot. Adidas says the design changes all came from studying performance data of James on the court and is an effort to accentuate three signature elements of his game: his step back, euro step and crossover moves.