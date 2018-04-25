Getty Image

Hassan Whiteside is the highest-paid player on the Miami Heat roster. Yet, the $23.8 million center averaged just 5.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in the team’s first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, having been limited to only 15.4 minutes per contest.

After Game 1, Whiteside indicated that he understood head coach Erik Spoelstra’s decision to deploy him for only 12 minutes but, as the series went along, that appeared to no longer be the case. After Game 3, Whiteside shared a belief that Spoelstra “wants me to just be in the corner and set pick.” From there, things didn’t exactly improve for either the player or the team. Following the Game 5 loss that ended the series, Whiteside was at it again.

In speaking to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, Whiteside expressed frustration with his absence from the floor in what ultimately became his final 2017-2018 game. “Not being out there. Not being out there,” he lamented when asked about his central point of frustration. “At least give me a chance to fight. At least give me a chance to fight. I can understand if I was playing 30 minutes and I played bad. At least give me a chance.”