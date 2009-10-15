Head-To-Head Mock Draft Results

I’m trying to be a man of the people this season, so per a reader’s request, here are the results of a mock draft I participated in recently. It was for a 12-team, head-to-head format league with the standard nine categories and 10 starting spots (PG, SG, G, SF, PF, F, C, C, Util, Util).
I’ll list each round (with my picks in bold) followed by brief comments and will list my final team from this mock draft at the bottom. Here we go.
Round-by-Round results
Round 1
(1) LeBron James (Cle – SF)
(2) Chris Paul (NO – PG)
(3) Dwyane Wade (Mia – PG,SG)
(4) Kobe Bryant (LAL – SG)
(5) Kevin Durant (OKC – SG,SF)
(6) Dirk Nowitzki (Dal – PF)
(7) Danny Granger (Ind – SG,SF,PF)
(8) Brandon Roy (Por – PG,SG)
(9) Pau Gasol (LAL – PF,C)
(10) Amar’e Stoudemire (Pho – PF,C)
(11) Dwight Howard (Orl – C)
(12) Chris Bosh (Tor – PF,C)
Comments: Wade at No. 3 was a no-brainer. I think Roy was picked too early and I highly doubt Kobe will give you No. 4 value this season, but overall, this round went pretty much as expected.
Round 2
(1) Deron Williams (Uta – PG)
(2) Chauncey Billups (Den – PG)
(3) Al Jefferson (Min – PF,C)
(4) Kevin Garnett (Bos – PF)
(5) Tim Duncan (SA – PF,C)
(6) Caron Butler (Was – SG,SF)
(7) Steve Nash (Pho – PG)
(8) Joe Johnson (Atl – PG,SG)
(9) Antawn Jamison (Was – SF,PF)
(10) Andre Iguodala (Phi – SG,SF)
(11) Devin Harris (NJ – PG)
(12) Gerald Wallace (Cha – SF,PF)
Comments: Garnett and Duncan went a bit too high, and grabbing Iguodala at No. 22 overall was a bargain. I can’t find much fault in the other picks.
Round 3
(1) David West (NO – PF)
(2) Vince Carter (Orl – SG,SF)
(3) Brook Lopez (NJ – PF,C)
(4) Carmelo Anthony (Den – SF)
(5) Paul Pierce (Bos – SG,SF)
(6) Jose Calderon (Tor – PG)
(7) Jason Kidd (Dal – PG)
(8) Rashard Lewis (Orl – SF,PF)
(9) Kevin Martin (Sac – SG)
(10) Gilbert Arenas (Was – PG)
(11) Troy Murphy (Ind – PF,C)
(12) Shawn Marion (Dal – SF,PF)
Comments: West at No. 25 overall is interesting â€“ with Emeka Okafor giving the Hornets a bigger post presence, West could see more open mid-range looks. I was happy with Lopez here. I have trouble believing Melo will offer top-30 value this season. Arenas near the end of the third round sounds sensible.
Round 4
(1) Jason Richardson (Pho – SG,SF)
(2) Elton Brand (Phi – PF,C)
(3) Baron Davis (LAC – PG)
(4) Josh Smith (Atl – SF,PF)
(5) LaMarcus Aldridge (Por – PF,C)
(6) Ray Allen (Bos – SG)
(7) Manu Ginobili (SA – SG)
(8) David Lee (NY – PF,C)
(9) Tony Parker (SA – PG)
(10) Carlos Boozer (Uta – PF,C)
(11) Mehmet Okur (Uta – PF,C)
(12) Andris Biedrins (GS – C)
Comments: Smith should be a bargain at No. 40 overall. I’m not sure if I’m ecstatic about picking Boozer here, but I like the potential for a good comeback this season after a year lost to injury in 2008-09.
Round 5
(1) Derrick Rose (Chi – PG)
(2) Nene Hilario (Den – PF,C)
(3) Rajon Rondo (Bos – PG)
(4) Monta Ellis (GS – PG,SG)
(5) Jameer Nelson (Orl – PG)
(6) Marcus Camby (LAC – PF,C)
(7) Stephen Jackson (GS – SG,SF)
(8) O.J. Mayo (Mem – SG)
(9) Michael Redd (Mil – SG,SF)
(10) Andrea Bargnani (Tor – PF,C)
(11) Ben Gordon (Det – SG)
(12) Rudy Gay (Mem – SF,PF)
Comments: I was happy to nab Rondo at No. 51 overall since it seems possible for him to finish the season with top-35 value. Camby at No. 54 and Redd at No. 57 overall could be steals if they stay healthy.
Round 6
(1) Andrew Bynum (LAL – C)
(2) Al Harrington (NY – PF,C)
(3) Anthony Randolph (GS – PF)
(4) Hedo Turkoglu (Tor – SG,SF)
(5) Blake Griffin (LAC – SF,PF)
(6) Al Horford (Atl – PF,C)
(7) Charlie Villanueva (Det – SF,PF)
(8) Emeka Okafor (NO – PF,C)
(9) Paul Millsap (Uta – SF,PF)
(10) John Salmons (Chi – SG,SF)
(11) Eric Gordon (LAC – SG)
(12) Jeff Green (OKC – SF,PF)
Comments: I was eyeing Millsap, who would benefit greatly with a Boozer trade, but was content to take the versatile Salmons here, who should reap the rewards from the departure of Ben Gordon. I think Bynum and Harrington are bargains here.
Round 7
(1) Trevor Ariza (Hou – SF)
(2) Russell Westbrook (OKC – PG)
(3) Mo Williams (Cle – PG)
(4) Shaquille O’Neal (Cle – C)
(5) Kevin Love (Min – PF,C)
(6) Mike Bibby (Atl – PG)
(7) Andre Miller (Por – PG)
(8) Rasheed Wallace (Bos – PF,C)
(9) Leandro Barbosa (Pho – PG,SG)
(10) Luis Scola (Hou – PF,C)
(11) Ron Artest (LAL – SG,SF)
(12) Wilson Chandler (NY – SG,SF)
Comments: I was drooling for Westbrook to fall to me here, but my desired pick was stolen from me yet again. He’s an absolute steal at No. 74 overall. I was happy to get Williams though, who should be asked to shoulder a bigger load now that Delonte West’s status is uncertain. Shaq was taken way too early here. I liked the Love, Barbosa and Chandler picks in this round, as each player seems primed to surprise a lot of people this year.
Round 8
(1) Jason Terry (Dal – PG,SG)
(2) Zach Randolph (Mem – PF,C)
(3) Boris Diaw (Cha – SF,PF)
(4) Lamar Odom (LAL – SF,PF)
(5) Greg Oden (Por – C)
(6) Spencer Hawes (Sac – PF,C)
(7) J.R. Smith (Den – SG,SF)
(8) Josh Howard (Dal – SG,SF)
(9) Tyrus Thomas (Chi – SF,PF)
(10) Luol Deng (Chi – SG,SF)
(11) Marvin Williams (Atl – SF,PF)
(12) Ramon Sessions (Min – PG,SG)
Comments: Terry and Diaw will yield great returns for their owners who got them at discount prices in the eighth round. I actually kind of like the bold Oden pick here. He’s playing very well in the preseason and though he’s a walking 911 call he’s a nice high risk, high reward player if you can stomach the nightly hand-wringing. Diaw will be solid this year. I’m counting on a healthy Deng this year, as he will also benefit from the absence of Gordon.
Round 9
(1) Mike Miller (Was – SG,SF)
(2) Thaddeus Young (Phi – SF,PF)
(3) Chris Kaman (LAC – C)
(4) Mike Conley (Mem – PG)
(5) Richard Jefferson (SA – SF)
(6) Andrew Bogut (Mil – C)
(7) Brad Miller (Chi – C)
(8) Aaron Brooks (Hou – PG)
(9) Andrei Kirilenko (Uta – SF,PF)
(10) Jason Thompson (Sac – SF,PF)
(11) Chris Duhon (NY – PG)
(12) Tracy McGrady (Hou – SG,SF)
Comments: Miller was probably picked a bit too high here. The Kaman pick was risky, certainly, but he seems set to bounce back from an injury-riddled season last year. I wanted another rebounds/blocks big man to complement Lopez on my team. Thompson could be a bargain here, as he’s set to start for the Kings. T-Mac is an optimistic pick at the end of this round, but he’s far from returning to the court.
Round 10
(1) T.J. Ford (Ind – PG)
(2) Allen Iverson (Mem – PG,SG)
(3) Stephen Curry (GS – PG,SG)
(4) Joakim Noah (Chi – PF,C)
(5) Jamal Crawford (Atl – PG,SG)
(6) Francisco Garcia (Sac – SG,SF)
(7) Michael Beasley (Mia – SF,PF)
(8) Rodney Stuckey (Det – PG,SG)
(9) Tyson Chandler (Cha – C)
(10) Marc Gasol (Mem – C)
(11) Courtney Lee (NJ – SG,SF)
(12) Jermaine O’Neal (Mia – C)
Comments: Ford in round 10 is pretty good, since he’s got the starting PG spot in Indiana locked up. I’m still not convinced Curry can maintain consistent minutes under Nellie’s reign. Garcia is out for a while with an arm/wrist injury, so unless you’re optimistic about his numbers after his return, don’t draft him this high. Beasley is a great pick in the tenth round. I was glad to take Gasol here, who is another big man who offers good rebounding and blocks along with solid percentages. He also worked hard on his conditioning this summer, which should help him handle more minutes this year.
Round 11
(1) Nate Robinson (NY – PG,SG)
(2) Samuel Dalembert (Phi – C)
(3) Mario Chalmers (Mia – PG)
(4) Raymond Felton (Cha – PG,SG)
(5) Shane Battier (Hou – SF)
(6) Richard Hamilton (Det – SG,SF)
(7) Peja Stojakovic (NO – SG,SF)
(8) Tyreke Evans (Sac – PG,SG)
(9) Tayshaun Prince (Det – SF,PF)
(10) Brandon Jennings (Mil – PG)
(11) Ronnie Brewer (Uta – SG,SF)
(12) Al Thornton (LAC – SF,PF)
Comments: Dalembert appears set to return to fantasy relevancy this season and could be a nice complement to Brand in the 76ers’ frontcourt. Chalmers is a great pick in round 11 as he should pour in plenty of threes and rack up steals in more minutes this season. Battier is a good sleeper pick.
Round 12
(1) Louis Williams (Phi – PG,SG)
(2) Mike Dunleavy (Ind – SG,SF)
(3) Anthony Morrow (GS – SG,SF)
(4) Corey Maggette (GS – SF,PF)
(5) D.J. Augustin (Cha – PG,SG)
(6) Larry Hughes (NY – SG,SF)
(7) Chris Andersen (Den – PF,C)
(8) Jonny Flynn (Min – PG,SG)
(9) Randy Foye (Was – PG,SG)
(10) Brandon Rush (Ind – SG,SF)
(11) Roy Hibbert (Ind – C)
(12) Ryan Gomes (Min – SF,PF)
Comments: Williams shouldn’t have fallen to round 12, so he’s a great pick here. He’ll hit a lot of threes and get a good amount of steals, though he won’t give you the assists you’d typically want from a point guard. Augustin should prove to be worth more than his pick position here. I like Rush’s potential to breakout this season and even if he doesn’t, he’ll hit plenty of threes. Hibbert is a great pick at No. 143 overall, though he’ll be a bit inconsistent.
Round 13
(1) Kenyon Martin (Den – PF)
(2) Rudy Fernandez (Por – PG,SG)
(3) Hakim Warrick (Mil – SF,PF)
(4) Kirk Hinrich (Chi – PG,SG)
(5) Anderson Varejao (Cle – PF,C)
(6) Yi Jianlian (NJ – PF)
(7) Grant Hill (Pho – SG,SF)
(8) Antonio McDyess (SA – PF,C)
(9) Jamario Moon (Cle – SF)
(10) Jarrett Jack (Tor – PG,SG)
(11) James Harden (OKC – PG,SG)
(12) Brendan Haywood (Was – C)
Comments: I like Fernandez in the last round, especially with the Blazers set to give him a more familiar style of play. Warrick has frustrated me in the past, but I like his chances for a more consistent, productive season on the Bucks this year. I like the Hinrich, Yi, Jack and Haywood picks here. McDyess will also prove to be more valuable than his draft position here.
My team:
1. Dwyane Wade (Mia – PG,SG)
2. Andre Iguodala (Phi – SG,SF)
3. Brook Lopez (NJ – PF,C)
4. Carlos Boozer (Uta – PF,C)
5. Rajon Rondo (Bos – PG)
6. John Salmons (Chi – SG,SF)
7. Mo Williams (Cle – PG)
8. Luol Deng (Chi – SG,SF)
9. Chris Kaman (LAC – C)
10. Marc Gasol (Mem – C)
11. Mario Chalmers (Mia – PG)
12. Brandon Rush (Ind – SG,SF)
13. Hakim Warrick (Mil – SF,PF)
What do you think?
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
You have no 3 pt shooters outside of Salmons/Rush. Your assist should be #1 and you have Rebounds on lock too. But you’re gonna get killed on 3’s.
you should also dominate the steals category
Thanks Doc, always good to see how your mind works in an actual draft scenario…
I noticed that Bosh went 12 overall, over D-Will and Al Jefferson. Do you see Bosh having a first round pick value this year? The trade noise surrounding him scares me a little.
Nice team though, I love where you nabbed Rondo. I don’t think you should have used a pick on Kaman though, surely you could have grabbed him off the waiver. You might be sending him back that way with the Clippers crowded front court!
LL
if any1 is looking for a head to head then im looking for active managers.
its a starting 5 with an extended bench, no utilities.
league ID is 183447 (yahoo bball)
dont think you need a password but you can email me at scottishov at gmail dot com
@Chicagorilla: I think your assessment of my team is pretty good. Threes was definitely an area that I wasn’t as focused on, though I think Mo and Chalmers should help in that department, too.
@loganlight: Bosh is difficult to evaluate, since, as you note, he’s at the center of some trade murmurs (though a trade to Golden State couldn’t hurt his stats too much, right?). The bulky brace on his right knee doesn’t make me optimistic either. I like Jefferson above Bosh, but I’m on the fence about D-Will, too, since he doesn’t think his ankle will ever be 100 percent and is dealing with soreness in his knee. But Bosh is playing for a contract, so I do see him with 12-16 value this season, if that helps. (Power forward projections should be up later today.) Kaman was my riskiest pick, definitely. You could be right about him…but I really hope not.
Here is my list of quasi-sleepers that I am not sure whether to pickup just yet, keeping a close eye:
Brandon Rush
Roy Hibbert
Greg Oden
Anthony Morrow
Martell Webster
Andray Blatche
Andrew Bogut
Courtney Lee/Terrence Williams/CDR
. . . . . . .
I think Blatche’s value instantly rises if Antawn is hurt for awhile, and he is supposedly more focused this year.
If Webster can end up getting minutes or even starting, and shows he has recovered from injury, then he would be a good source of 3’s. B-Rush may be the safer pick right now today.
Hibbert is intriguing but I haven’t sold on him b/c Noah was available in the same leagues and he is looking to have more definitive impact this season.
Morrow is a killer fantasy option if he gets the PT, which on a nightly basis with Nellie in charge is no guarantee. There’s no telling if he will get solid minutes, or if they go to Azubuike, or Curry, or…
I have Bogut available in one of my leagues but he is kinda like Glass Joe on Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out: he goes down so easily. I wanna see him fully recovered from back surgery before I commit here.
The trio in NJ are an enigma right now. Not sure who is gonna start and/or have a fantasy impact? I get the feeling that these guys are basically gonna be inconsistent all season. Some nights one or two of them may do great, and then the next night they get beaten by the Knicks 120-75. Devin Harris and Brook Lopez are the safest bets, but they’ll suffer the same droughts as the younger ‘uns.
. . . . . . . .
Fantasy Doc, do you have any insight on these dudes, or any Sleepers we should watch out for?
Good looks, F.D. Appreciate the subtle shoutout, haha. I’m liking your picks, but i would have switched the Salmons pick & picked up Westbrook instead. I also feel you on Warrick. I’ve had him on my team a few times &he’s been inconsistent. Maybe he’ll be better in Milwaukee.
I’ve got the 5th pick in my league out of 14. I wanted Durant but I hear he’s gettin picked up at 4th. So instead, I might choose between Dwight & Granger. Any thoughts? Dwight will give me monster numbers in certain categories, but Granger will give me good numbers across the board. Having a center early on also helps. Whatchu think i should go for?
@baron von faulk: I like your list for the most part, and your thoughts on each player are on the mark. I like Rush, Hibbert, Oden and Blatche (esp. in light of the recent shoulder injury Jamison sustained, as you mentioned) most. Webster is in a logjam with Outlaw and Batum at the SF spot, so I’d steer clear of him for now. Bogut worries me too and I’m avoiding him in all my drafts. I like Lee this year, esp. with Devin Harris struggling through a few injuries right now. He’ll be inconsistent though, as you said. Morrow could get more PT if S-Jack is shipped out, which looks more and more likely, so keep an eye on him.
I’d also include Lou Williams, Channing Frye, Marquis Daniels, Drew Gooden, Kirk Hinrich and Julian Wright on that list.
Hey doc, please take a look at my two fantasy teams and let me know what you think. Thanks
TEAM 1
1. (2) Chris Paul
2. (23) Andre Iguodala
3. (26) Gerald Wallace
4. (47) Manu Ginobili
5. (50) Monta Ellis
6. (71) Al Harrington
7. (74) Russell Westbrook
8. (95) Wilson Chandler
9. (98) Mike Conley
10. (119) Greg Oden
11. (122) Mike Miller
12. (143) James Harden
13. (146) Zydrunas
TEAM 2
1. (1) LeBron James
2. (24) Derrick Rose
3. (25) Kevin Martin
4. (48) Andrea Bargnani
5. (49) O.J. Mayo
6. (72) Paul Millsap
7. (73) Boris Diaw
8. (96) Nate Robinson
9. (97) Greg Oden
10. (120) Tyreke Evans
11. (121) Tracy McGrady
12. (144) D.J. Augustin
13. (145) Antonio McDyess
9 cat’ league by the way
@abpin: You got it! It was a fun post to do. I have no issues with the idea of picking Westbrook over Salmons. I probably would’ve done it if I didn’t already have Rondo to man my PG spot.
I’ve seen Durant go anywhere from 3-7 so don’t lose hope just yet. But if he is gone by then, I’d lean toward Granger. (I’m personally not a fan of taking D-Ho in round one.) However, yes, a center early on in a draft always makes the rest of your draft a bit easier and if you can build a team around Howard to make up for his weaknesses you can end up with a very strong fantasy squad. So I’d say if you’re up for being meticulous in picking players with good FT%, assists and low TOs after the first round, go for it. Picking Granger is more of a straightforward payoff and won’t require as much thinking with your subsequent picks.
Let me know what you decide!
For TEAM 2 I dropped augustin and picked up Warrick
@JCARR:
Team 1: I’m not sure I’d take Ginobili so high this year since he is sure to get limited minutes and DNPs to have him rested for the playoffs. But when he does play, he’ll make you happy. I like the Harringon, Westbrook and Chandler picks, but I’m scared of how Conley will be affected by Iverson. I also like the Oden pick, though he’s all or nothing. Ilgauskas is an interesting last pick and will benefit if Shaq misses games – he’ll be more rested for those minutes, too. Overall, good drafting. Strong on points, steals, assists, weak on threes and blocks.
Team 2: I’m not sure Rose is top 24 just yet – if he hits more threes he could be. Bargnani should be good at No. 48, especially if Bosh is traded away. Millsap and Diaw are strong picks. Not sure I’d take T-Mac earlier than the last round. I like McDyess in the last round. I’m actually high on Augustin this year as he should fit the faster pace quite well, so I wouldn’t have made that drop. Pretty well-rounded team.
YOU SHOULD HAVE TAKEN TROY MURPHY OVER BROOK LOPEZ. Shame on you.
THanks doc for your insight!
What do you think about dropping conley and picking up jennings or gallinari. I know gallinari is struggling now but with an uptempo knicks squad he could have a break out season
Whats your take on harden?
As far as your draft, I would have taken RJ over Kaman and Deng there.
. . . . . . .
My issue during drafts has been that I want this set of mid-tier players on my bench that are all ranked together – Millsap, Randolph, E.Gordon, Westbrook, and J.Green. So drafting one or two of them early is a necessity, and a little never hurts.
Another guy that has been going high in all drafts that is worthy of taking a little early is David Lee – dude really blossomed in D’Antoni’s system and nobody else wants to rebound on the Knicks. He’s in the tier of quality bigs along with Lopez, Aldridge, Murphy. Then the next tier is like Bargnani, Harrington, Biedrins, Camby. Harrington loves NY, too.
@JCARR: Conley’s more of a certainty, while Gallinari and Jennings are questionable but have higher ceilings. My concern with Gallinari is how his back will respond to a full season. Harden will get starter’s minutes for the most part but I expect some inconsistency, and his penchant for getting injured (eye and ankle already) worries me a bit.
Hey FD
Don’t suppose I could trouble you to give me feedback on my team. 12 cat 12 team league.
I was the 11th pick.
1 – Dwight Howard
2 – Deron Williams
3 – Carmelo Anthony
4 – Shawn Marion
5 – Jameer Nelson
6 – Emeka Okafor
7 – Spencer Hawes
8 – Wilson Chandler
9 – Jason Thompson
10 – Ronnie Brewer
11 – Jonny Flynn
12 – Brendan Haywood
13 – Kelenna Azubuike
The Flynn pick wasn’t intentional. I actually drafted him by mistake. Was planning on picking Haywood that round, and hoping for Frye in round 12.
And yes, I’m punting FT%. I foresee Assists and 3s being a problem though…
@Josh: I don’t have a big problem with D-Ho at No. 11 and it’s good to know that you’re aware of your FT% issue. Nice work on picking Marion and Nelson up in those positions and I like Chandler in round 8 – he should help with threes this season. I think your team is set with rebounds, blocks and FG%, but you should be decent with assists. You definitely have a “big-man stats” team, which is fine. Sorry about the Flynn pick, but wait and see with him. If you’re really hurting in the threes and assists department, you have plenty of big men to shop around, so keep that in mind.
common doc.. dont u think melo is better than gerald wallace?? i mean i understand not round 1 but u didnt even put him in round 2
@futurestar: For fantasy purposes I do not, especially since the Bobcats are set to run more this season, but we can agree to disagree there. Keep in mind that this was an actual mock draft with other people, so I didn’t “put” anyone anywhere, except the players I drafted.
Hey FD, love the insights on your fantasy picks, just wanted to know what you thought about my team.
1. (8) Pau Gasol PF,C
2. (17) Chauncey Billups PG
3. (32) Joe Johnson PG,SG
4. (41) Vince Carter SG,SF
5. (56) Andrea Bargnani PF,C
6. (65) Baron Davis PG
7. (80) Manu Ginobili SG
8. (89) John Salmons SG,SF
9. (104) Lamar Odom SF,PF
10. (113) Brad Miller C
11. (128) Marvin Williams SF,PF
12. (137) Courtney Lee SG,SF
13. (152) Hasheem Thabeet C
I’m not sure if Thabeet is ready to contribute right away, especially because Gasol looks good this year coming into camp. I am contemplating dropping him for Rush, Warrick or Augustine, maybe even Perkins. What do you think?
@FD
Thanks. I haven’t actually dropped Flynn yet. I was thinking along the exact same ‘wait and see’ line. If he develops into even just a 3rd string PG I figure I’m pretty decent.
@dc: Picks 1-5 seem solid – I especially like Bargnani in round five. Davis should be set to make a good comeback, but I’m afraid he’ll sit out a handful of games again. Ginobili will be productive but think about trading him after a few months, since he and TD will get random DNPs to get rest for the playoffs. I see nothing wrong with the rest of your picks and Williams could be a bargain at 128. I agree that Thabeet is more of a project for the patient this year. You’re already good on threes but I like Augustin, Rush and Warrick in that order. Perkins, not so much. You have a nice small-ball team with weaknesses being rebounds, blocks.
@FD, can you give me some feedback on my team? Just wanting your opinion so I know if I should drop anyone.
1 Dirk Nowitzki, Dal PF
2 Deron Williams, Uta PG
3 Joe Johnson, Atl SG
3 Brook Lopez, NJ C
4 Shawn Marion*, Dal SF
5 Ray Allen, Bos SG
6 Monta Ellis, GS PG
7 Marcus Camby, LAC C
8 Jason Richardson, Pho SG
9 Trevor Ariza, Hou SF
10 Thaddeus Young, Phi SF
11 Lamar Odom, LAL PF
12 Ramon Sessions, Min PG
13 Anthony Randolph, GS PF
14 Joakim Noah, Chi C
Hey nice article fantasy doctor. I’ve never played head to head. I won my roto league last year though. I researched this whole punting strategy so I decided I wanted to go the Dwight/Rondo approach, but I got the 12th pick and couldn’t get Dwight. It was tough with the 12th pick getting people I wante having to wait so long. So I ended up going for more value in each round then specific needs maybe? I don’t like my Ronnie Brewer pick at all. But he helped a lot last year. Let me know what you think of my team (same type of league setup):
1. (11) Al Jefferson
2. (14) Chris Bosh
3. (35) Tony Parker
4. (38) Rashard Lewis
5. (59) Shawn Marion
6. (62) Ray Allen
7. (83) Ronnie Brewer
8. (86) Lamar Odom
9. (107) Grant Hill
10. (110) Louis Williams
11. (131) Andrew Bogut
12. (134) Mike Miller
What should I punt?/ any ideas for pickups or trades?
Sorry ignore the overall pick in parenthesis, because we did the draft offline and when the commish inputed the picks it left it with a different order then we actually had. So the (11),(14) is really (12),(13) and so on.
@Duck: Nice team. I agree with the pick order for the most part. I can’t believe you got Randolph that low, though I guess people are getting scared off by his injuries and bench spot to start the year. He’ll offer good value over the course of the season. If you’re looking to drop someone, Sessions would be your man. He hasn’t impressed during the preseason and Flynn looks like he has a steady grip on the starting job for now. It looks like your rebounds and blocks are solid if Camby can stay healthy. You look good on threes and steals too.
@Dirk: I like Jefferson at 12, though he’ll scare you with his injury risks. He’s a very fine consolation to missing out on D-Ho. I think your Brewer pick is fine, but you probably could’ve waited a bit longer to grab him. He should offer No. 83 value, if not better, this season. Hill was a bit early, but if he stays healthy he could thrive in the Suns uptempo offense. I like the Bogut pick at that spot, but Miller is risky, given his uncertain minutes in a crowded backcourt in Washington.
You seem thin on assists, so if you’re gonna punt something, there you go. Rebounds, blocks, steals and threes look good for you. You’ve got some health risks in there, but if they all hold up your team should be fine.
I’d look to trade Bogut early, if he performs well. I think his back could act up during the middle and late portions of the season. Also, Bosh is your biggest piece of trade bait. He’s mentioned in trade rumors and his knee looks vulnerable. Also, you can always use your veterans for trade bait, as they’ll be potential DNP risks down the road.
Parker should be off limits, especially since TD and Manu will get rest in the later parts of the season. Also, the Spurs have a fantastic fantasy playoff schedule.
@FD,
Regarding my team again, someone has offered Gerald Wallace and Tim Duncan for my Ray Allen and Joe Johnson. Should I make this trade? It looks like it’ll benefit me, but I don’t know.
Also, what about Tim D for Joe J?