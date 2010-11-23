Heat Check: Haslem’s bad news, Stackhouse out, Dampier inked

Whether you thought they’d be 14-0 at this point in the season or 8-6, surely you didn’t expect the Miami Heat to have so much turmoil this early in the first year of their projected dynasty.

It’s not just that the Heat are losing games. It’s that they’re losing with Dwyane Wade looking worse than DeShawn Stevenson some nights, with Chris Bosh pulling a Samson act and getting beasted in the paint, with LeBron openly questioning his coach’s tactics, and with injuries ravaging the bench.

Udonis Haslem, whose foot injury was initially diagnosed as something that would keep him sidelined until the All-Star break, now might miss the rest of the regular season, according to South Florida Sun-Sentinel beat writer Ira Winderman. Haslem had surgery earlier today. Looking to fill the void left by Haslem, the team has signed free agent center Erick Dampier, and subsequently waived guard Jerry Stackhouse to make room on the roster.

Stackhouse, 36, made his only start of the season in the loss to Memphis over the weekend, where his jump shot was off and he had a tough time keeping up defensively. Dampier was starting for a playoff team as recently as last season when he was with the Mavericks.

Still, Dampier can’t cover for the offensive production the team had with Haslem, who especially in the two losses to the Celtics, was one of the few Miami players to produce in crunch time along with LeBron. That means Bosh has to step up. Quietly, the much-maligned Bosh has put together three straight games of at least 20 points and 10 boards a night, but Miami has lost two of those games.