Help Give Gilbert Arenas A New Nickname

Note: Comment now, because we are going to name a winner Monday morning…
After word broke that Gilbert Arenas was switching his uniform number from No. 0 to No. 6, this got us thinking: What should his new nickname be? Arenas has worn zero since his days at Arizona, always saying that he picked that number because that’s how many minutes people expected him in college. But with a new outlook hopefully going into next season, we thought we’d help our boy Gil out.
As good as the nickname “Agent Zero” was, it’s time for a change. Keeping in mind that he’ll most likely still be on the Wizards next season, and will be for the foreseeable future, leave us your thoughts below.
What should Arenas’ new nickname be? The winner will get a special prize from the Dime office.
99% of these comments will be about guns Dime, so why bother
@ #1 well that takes away all of the fun of these comments, but what the hell, Gunnin’ Gil.
Nah i’d call him,
The Hibernator
Hows about,
Agent ZeroGames?
Guys who haven’t played in THREE years don’t need nicknames. Same goes for guys crying on the bench
Quick Draw da’Raw
Half man, half amusing
Boner (in honor of Eddy Stabone’s passing)
How about Six Shooter?
Because he will be #6 and and he’s a shooter (of the basketball that is).
@#1 LOL
the sick shooter
How about the Sixecutioner…#6 that kills his opponents (by scoring points that is).
The Draw – shooter and shooter.
“6-pack”, as in packing heat?
“6 gun”
@1 was right. Gilbert should have kept zero as he’s been a total bust, as a player, teammate and role-model.
rambo or the gilbernator
@#6 yours wasn’t up when i posted, didn’t mean to jack it.
Gilbert “Chambered” Arenas – Always ready to fire
6 years of less…
how bout “the idiot” since this guy is getting paid tons of money to act like an athlete and still cant resist trying to be a thug
6 years or* less…
Sniper… Have to write this, cause comment was too short!
Revolver…
GA6 (it’s lame enough to work for half the other fools out there)
I like “The Idiot”
I vote for #19. There was a Sonny Sixkiller back in the day, now Agent Sixkiller.
I know it might seem like its toward his case but its actually not.. Six Pistol
Maxwell Smart… he acts smart but does the dumbest shit, yet he can still win the game for you. It has nothing to do with his number, lol. HOLLA.
Gilbert “Gunner” Arenas
How about Dirty Harry
How about BlankMan lol
006 (Double-O Six)
…in keeping with the agent-type nicknames.
“Empty” Arenas
as in get out the way, Gil’s comin’ and he’s packin’ some serious heat.
SIXCALIBUR!!! thats perfect hahaha!
Blankman!!!
I second that one!! lol
SIXCALIBER (haha sorry about the typo)
To bad “Pistol Pete” is already taken. How about “Gilly The Kid”. Or “Wild Gil Hickok”.
“Sic-Shooter” Arenas cuz he is a sick wicked shooter and will shooter from any distance.
How about 6 gage or ….this is too easy, you (Dime) knew this was going to happen! I’m sorry I added to the mayhem.
How about Benihana or Hibachi
‘Washington’s Bullet’
Colt 45, Chrome 38, Tech 9, and D22. Take your pick!
The 6-Year-Old Man for his childish behavior?
What about Gil “the Joker” Arenas
due to his love of practical jokes, that could get dangerous
and the fact that he took 100 mil of the Wiz money,
And if lebron goes to gotham to be its savior surely he needs a nemesis type character
Six Pistol is the Killer!
isn’t bron switching to 6 as well?
ne ways as far as nicknames go:
the revolver- because he doesnt do much aside from going around in a circle. playing, injuired, suspended, playing, injuired
I still like Gilbert “Don’t Bring Guns to the” Arenas.
LOL “don’t bring guns to the” Arenas?! LOL that’s the best one so far !!
Half man/Half a season!
What do you think 6 is supposed to represent? 6 months in jail?
Gunnin’ Gil’
Gunnin’ Gilbert
“111 million dollar man” yea, as a wizards fan, i’m pissed abt that contract…otherwise “agent reno”(reno 911) “passthescalpel” “delonteisthatyou?” works
Shooting Guard.
we shud bring back East Coast Assasin
He’s been out for so long, how about “Rookie” !!!
I’m really feelin’ Gilbert “Don’t Bring Guns to the” Arenas!!!
That’s just perfect!!
Agent Gill “Licence to kill” Arenas
@Mike Mihalow and Kermit The Washington
I agree!!!!
Gilbert “Don’t Bring Guns to the” Arenas.
THAT IS THE PERFECT NICKNAME!!!!!!!!!!
LOL