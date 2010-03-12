Help Give Gilbert Arenas A New Nickname

03.12.10 8 years ago 117 Comments

Note: Comment now, because we are going to name a winner Monday morning…

After word broke that Gilbert Arenas was switching his uniform number from No. 0 to No. 6, this got us thinking: What should his new nickname be? Arenas has worn zero since his days at Arizona, always saying that he picked that number because that’s how many minutes people expected him in college. But with a new outlook hopefully going into next season, we thought we’d help our boy Gil out.

As good as the nickname “Agent Zero” was, it’s time for a change. Keeping in mind that he’ll most likely still be on the Wizards next season, and will be for the foreseeable future, leave us your thoughts below.

What should Arenas’ new nickname be? The winner will get a special prize from the Dime office.

