Highlight Factory: Kobe Bryant and John Wall square off in L.A.

One of the best-kept secrets of this young NBA season: Wizards games are sneaky exciting. Actually, forget that: Washington is lunge-forward-in-your-chair WOW sometimes — in part because they have explosive athletes on their roster, and because their “defense” allows the opponents to shine. Last night was a good example, as the Wizards made a predictable road loss to the Lakers entertaining when it had no business being that. The first half was highlight-overload, as Lamar Odom (24 points) finished plays with multiple facials while Kobe Bryant (32 points) knifed into the lane for buckets. At one point, the Mamba executed his patented pump-fake and step-through, and added a little flair at the end by scoring with his left hand while Yi Jianlian got completely faked out and lunged at Kobe’s right side … For the Wizards, JaVale McGee had one dunk that looked like he was going to fly through the backboard, and John Wall (22 points, 14 assists) had a first-half stretch where he must have broken his own record for the quickest end-to-end drive ever. Washington’s announcers are calling Wall “The Human Tornado.” Nick Young (career-high 30 points) had the play of the night when he drove down the lane and did a mid-air 360 layup, but you couldn’t really savor it because Odom responded immediately by dunking on Washington’s entire front line … On the other side of exciting, the Bobcats are so bad that their announcers have been programmed into thinking everything that anything that can go wrong for them will go wrong. With 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, Charlotte was ahead by eight on the Nuggets thanks to Stephen Jackson (23 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) sniping from the outside and Boris Diaw using his width to get buckets inside. Denver put together a quick run and cut the lead to two with 30 seconds left, but rather than foul to put the ‘Cats on the line, the Nuggets D’d up for 24 seconds and forced Capt. Jack into an airball as the shot clock expired. Chauncey Billups (25 points) got the rebound and took off upcourt, and after he missed a jumper at the buzzer that would have tied it, Charlotte’s play-by-play guy yelled, “And we’re going to overtime! Oh no, the Bobcats win!” … D.J. Augustin (18 points) and Jackson combined to hit eight treys on the night, continuously getting open on screen-and-rolls and swing passes. When you have a couple of guys who are really only looking to shoot, what do you do? If you’re the Nuggets, you go under all the screens …