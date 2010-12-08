Highlight Factory: Kobe Bryant and John Wall square off in L.A.

One of the best-kept secrets of this young NBA season: Wizards games are sneaky exciting. Actually, forget that: Washington is lunge-forward-in-your-chair WOW sometimes — in part because they have explosive athletes on their roster, and because their “defense” allows the opponents to shine. Last night was a good example, as the Wizards made a predictable road loss to the Lakers entertaining when it had no business being that. The first half was highlight-overload, as Lamar Odom (24 points) finished plays with multiple facials while Kobe Bryant (32 points) knifed into the lane for buckets. At one point, the Mamba executed his patented pump-fake and step-through, and added a little flair at the end by scoring with his left hand while Yi Jianlian got completely faked out and lunged at Kobe’s right side … For the Wizards, JaVale McGee had one dunk that looked like he was going to fly through the backboard, and John Wall (22 points, 14 assists) had a first-half stretch where he must have broken his own record for the quickest end-to-end drive ever. Washington’s announcers are calling Wall “The Human Tornado.” Nick Young (career-high 30 points) had the play of the night when he drove down the lane and did a mid-air 360 layup, but you couldn’t really savor it because Odom responded immediately by dunking on Washington’s entire front line … On the other side of exciting, the Bobcats are so bad that their announcers have been programmed into thinking everything that anything that can go wrong for them will go wrong. With 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, Charlotte was ahead by eight on the Nuggets thanks to Stephen Jackson (23 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) sniping from the outside and Boris Diaw using his width to get buckets inside. Denver put together a quick run and cut the lead to two with 30 seconds left, but rather than foul to put the ‘Cats on the line, the Nuggets D’d up for 24 seconds and forced Capt. Jack into an airball as the shot clock expired. Chauncey Billups (25 points) got the rebound and took off upcourt, and after he missed a jumper at the buzzer that would have tied it, Charlotte’s play-by-play guy yelled, “And we’re going to overtime! Oh no, the Bobcats win!” … D.J. Augustin (18 points) and Jackson combined to hit eight treys on the night, continuously getting open on screen-and-rolls and swing passes. When you have a couple of guys who are really only looking to shoot, what do you do? If you’re the Nuggets, you go under all the screens …
that’s a long statement from ‘Toine..hope he’ll do the shimmy later..
I’ll take whatever laker victories I can lol.
@ Toine – T Mac is a former scoring champ and could barely score 11 points against a below .500 team. You’re done. Good luck getting through your personal ish though.
Why didn’t he go to China? He can make 5 times more over there easily
Damn Toine, first bankruptcy, then i hear your ex is fuking TO or Ocho, and now you in the DLeague. That 96 draft class is really starting to look bad now. Those guys games did not age well.
Just saw the LA v Was highlites and WOW. Mcgee’s tomahawk on the break was some video game ish! Kobes up fake double spin corkscrew was sick as well but looks like a travel. Kobes look away to Pau for the dunk was also nasty. Nick Youngs 360 layup was so unecessary but it was pretty and Bookers lefty dunk on the break was sick. But plays of the game go to John Wall. The block on Kobe was a great defensive play, but the block on Fisher was down right foolish! That kid will be a great defensive player if he works on it. Hes got the quick hands and feet, to go with the wingspan and some ups.
Toine is only 34???????
Nick Young is looking really good this year. The Wiz need to give him more playing time. Wizards have a real nice young team–keep that core together and in about 2 years they are going to be nice.
Looking at N.J. last night: What did Troy Murphy do to the Little General to be relegated to last guy on the bench (DNP, Coaches Decision)? And Brook Lopez averaging what about 6 rebounds/game? Yeah, he’s the next big thing.
And some of the (new?) refs this year seem even more crappy than usual. Josh Smith (14/16 from the field) scored on a fantastic alley oop and was fouled, but the refs did not count the bucket (Hawks ball out on the foul), which was absolutely bizarre.
Toine looked 34 back in ’94
That alley opp play by J-Smoove in which he WAS fouled and they didn’t count the bucket was absolute bullshit. Way to ruin a good highlight zebras. However, ATL did get the W and J-Smoove had another all-star type performance to lead the way.
4-1 without JJ and we got to play the Spurs (my west team) come friday. This is gonna be a good test for us. We’re gonna need to be real disciplined on defense if we plan on pulling this one out. Spurs offense has been pretty crisp this year.
Feel for Troy Murphy that he stuck on the Nets bench. Dude is a rebounding machine and at 6’10” has a very good jumper all the way out to the three-point line. You would think with the way the Nets have been struggling to win games (and Brook Lopez not contributing much in the reounding department) that the guy would see some burn. Derrick Favors has been getting more PT than Murph
Damn the Hawks are a strange team whooping on guys with the 120 million dollar man. Like the look with starting Collins, just imagine if they got Shaq like they were suppose to.
I’m loving Nick Young for the Wizards, looks like JR Smith if he got his head on straight, which might actually happen this year.
John Wall is gonna be a beast maybe actually on both ends if he keeps this up.
To see ‘Toine going to the D-League, and hearing about Penny wanting a shot is it far fetched for him to be picked up too. Would be great to see him again.
when does great stats on a bad team become relevat? (Kevin Love inspired)
*relevant
That would be *relevant
I’m almost pretty sure announcers said Nick young career high was 33 pts. and that he’ll surely beat that last night. wrong. the wizards game was irritating and annoying to watch at the end. Washington was just shooting themselves at the foot by that time. Kobe’s pirouette was a travel. His name just happened to be Kobe, if it wasnt refs would have called it a turnover.
nick you and john wall play extremely well together and i can see gilbert being moved now. also. actually there are alot of young guys that have potential thats being realized, like wes mathews, nick young and jodie meeks. Meeks was a great shooter coming out of kentucky but he just wasnt in a position at the time with Milwaukee or and philly but he seems to be taking advantage….nick has always been atheltic and could drop jumpers but as usual he was stuck behind arenas and MAthews is a natural scorer….
once everyone saw derek fisher in front of wall knew this was gonna be a long night. Derek needs to be taken out of his misery instead of constantly embarrassed night in and nightout
Why did nobody make a big deal about Tracy McGrady’s first game back in Houston?
Outstanding grammar.
I could have sworn Antoine Walker was 38…he really did not take care of himself.
@MoxWest
At least DIME didn’t begin that question with “How come…” like I’ve seen in the past. It’s a step in the right direction, I guess.
Keep up with the Hooked on Phonics boys! I can see it’s working… kinda.
T-Mac had a solid game. 11 points, 3 boards and dimes, and he hit all of his free throws! Give the dude some more playing time. Please
Clippers > TWolves > D-League Teams > Cavaliers
Anyone else find the Atlanta play by play guy annoying? Sounds like he should be calling a braves game.
I wonder if ‘Toine has ever been to Idaho. I can’t imagine that they’re going to like his shimmy in Boise. I drove through there once and didn’t see anybody, just potatoes.
@NYK – Nice math, is that the new math they teach out there?
Clips 5-17
Minny 5-16
Cavs 7-14
Damn, you missed every equation nicely done.
[www.youtube.com]
DIME–> PUT THAT VID UP —> DUDE LEGIT FLEW