lamelo ball
Getty Image
DimeMag

The Hornets Put Four Players, Including LaMelo Ball, Into The Health And Safety Protocols`

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Charlotte Hornets are the latest team to deal with a handful of players getting placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols. According to multiple reports, the team was forced to put its starting backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier into the protocols, meaning they will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days unless they present a pair of negative COVID tests.

That last tweet from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN ended up being prescient, as the Hornets would go on to announce that another starter, Mason Plumlee, and reserve forward Jalen McDaniels will both enter the protocols, too.

The Hornets currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 13-11 record. While that would put them in the play-in tournament, that puts them a half game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 6-seed and one game up on the New York Knicks for the 11-seed in the East. Unfortunately for Charlotte, this is hitting at quite the inopportune time, as their next three games are a road trip to play the Atlanta Hawks before a back-to-back at home against the Philadelphia 76ers, both of whom are also in the play-in tournament as of right now. Should these four players be out for 10 days, they’d also miss games against the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.

Listen To This
All The New Albums Coming Out In December 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×