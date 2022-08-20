LeBron James has kept himself busy this summer. Back in July, James made a special appearance at The Drew League and played alongside DeMar DeRozan, marking the first time in more than a decade that the 4-time league MVP took the floor at the legendary pro-am. He had a big afternoon and helped lead his team to a win, going for 42 points and 16 rebounds while earning player of the game honors.

Appearing at The Drew apparently gave James, who signed an extension with the Lakers this week, an itch that he continues to want to scratch. On Friday afternoon, Jamal Crawford announced that James will head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up in his annual pro-am, The CrawsOver. James will be joined by a number of hoopers from that neck of the woods — Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Dejounte Murray, and Isaiah Thomas are all slated to show up — but the Los Angeles star is the headliner, as it marks the first time in more than 15 years that he’s played in Seattle.

This weekend’s event is scheduled to begin on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET, while James’ game is slated to tip off a little later in the night at 8:30 p.m. ET, according to the official NBA Twitter account. If you’d like to watch LeBron in action, his game will air on the NBA app (you can download that, right here) and on NBA.com.