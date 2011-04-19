How Trading Pau Gasol Turned The Memphis Grizzlies Into Contenders

On Feb. 1, 2008,, the owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, and, the team’s general manager, were the two most vilified men in the NBA. They had just tradedto the Lakers in a move that was seen as one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history . They turned the Lakers into instant championship contenders, while getting pennies on the dollar in return. The package they got included(now out of the League),, a practically retired, two late first-round picks, and the rights to Pau’s brother,

People unanimously criticized the trade, saying it was bad for the NBA, and Heisley forced Wallace’s hand because he wanted to make the team more attractive to sellers. Some proposed having the NBA prevent such unfair trades in the future, and Wallace was seen as incompetent. Well, three and a half years and one playoff victory later, Heisley and Wallace have managed to salvage their reputations, and in doing so, have made the Grizzlies a playoff contender for the next five years.

The process of returning the Grizzlies to respectability began in the summer of 2008 when the team traded for the draft rights to both O.J. Mayo and Darrell Arthur. To get Mayo’s rights they had to trade the rights to Kevin Love, but even though Love is currently the better player, Mayo has been a solid contributor to this year’s team. Arthur was disappointing in his first two seasons with the team, but has emerged as an athletic, energy guy off the bench for Memphis this season and is in the conversation for Most Improved Player.

That offseason they signed Josh Smith to a five-year, $59 million offer sheet when he was a restricted free agent. Even though the Hawks matched, it showed Heisley was willing to spend on his team. That summer they also signed Marc Gasol to a contract, bringing him to Memphis for the 2008-09 season. While Marc is not as skilled as his brother, he is tough, unafraid of anybody in the League and has turned into a top-tier center in his own right.

The ’08-’09 season was a disaster for the Grizzlies as they finished 24-58 and were mired in last place. The one positive out of that year, however, was the fact that they brought in Lionel Hollins to be their head coach midway through the season and he has done a spectacular job with that team.

The 2009 offseason was filled with more embarrassments for the franchise. They managed to get the No. 2 pick in the 2009 Draft, but the process of finding someone to pick there was embarrassing for the team. Multiple top prospects shunned the Grizzlies by refusing to work out for them, and they ended up selecting Hasheem Thabeet without actually seeing him work out for them. He turned out to be the highest pick in NBA history ever assigned to the D-League.

While the Thabeet pick and the pick of DeMarre Carroll in the late first round didn’t pan out, the Grizzlies got a steal in the second round in Pittsburgh’s Sam Young. He is a hard-nosed, defensive oriented player, who like Arthur, has been a key cog on the Memphis bench.

Then about a week later, Wallace made two trades that have changed the course of the Grizzlies for the foreseeable future. The first deal was trading Darko Milicic to the Knicks for Quentin Richardson. Wallace then flipped Richardson for Zach Randolph. Randolph has reinvented himself in Memphis and become one of the best players in the League over the past two years. He has also seemingly had no locker room problems and has helped rather than hindered team chemistry. He averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds this past season, and has been rock solid in the post for Hollins. The most telling statistic of Randolph’s improvement though is his field goal percentage. He shot 50 percent from the field this year, indicating that he’s taking smarter shots – which has been a big problem of his in the past. The Grizzlies were smart to sign him to a four-year extension this past weekend.