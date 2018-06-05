Ice Cube Recreated A Scene From ‘Friday’ For The Latest BIG3 Ad

#Ice Cube
06.05.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Ice Cube‘s BIG3 basketball league was a smash hit last summer, and we’re just weeks away from season two, which will premier later this month of Fox Sports 1. The traveling tournament has added new cities to the schedule for the upcoming season, and has also expanded its rosters to 19 in order to accommodate even more former NBA stars.

The league held its second annual draft back in April and has already announced the full rosters for each team, so everything appears set to go for their season two jump-off at the Toyota Center in Houston on June 22.

To get us even more hype, Ice Cube debuted a new commercial spot featuring himself, John Witherspoon, and Mike Epps, which fans of the film franchise Friday should find delightfully familiar.

