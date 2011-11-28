In His Own Words: John Wall On His Signature Shoe – The Reebok Zig Encore

People can’t get enough of John Wall. Whether he’s killing in summer leagues â€“ like dropping 55 points as he did in “The Big Payback” against the Drew League â€“ or sitting at the edge of the list of future breakout stars, Wall is everywhere. He sneaker now is too. Wall’s second signature sneaker with Reebok, the Reebok Zig Encore has officially been released for the retail price of $115. With a 30-second commercial â€“ “Power Your Breakout,” starring Wall in his new joints and music by Swizz Beats â€“ Reebok is looking to breakout with these kicks just as Wall is on the court.

