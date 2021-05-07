The first look at season four of Stranger Things dropped on Thursday with an Eleven-centered trailer. The Indiana Fever took a moment to celebrate by showcasing their recently-announced Stranger Things jerseys on Twitter.

In the photos, Fever players Kelsey Mitchell, Tiffany Mitchell, and Danielle Robinson are wearing the jerseys, part of the line of redesigned jerseys Nike released for the upcoming WNBA season. Stranger Things, for those who don’t know, is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana which may or not be a suburb of Indianapolis, and the Fever got a ton of praise when these were released for leaning into the beloved show. There were a number of sensational unis in the Nike Rebel edition drop, but these were a cut above.

It’s going to be fun how far the Fever can lean into this as a bit. The show itself is filmed in Georgia, so it’s probably not easy to have actors from the show drop by and sit courtside. (They should try and get Winona Ryder at all costs, though.) But could they do an Upside Down-theme intro for games they where these jerseys? Yes. Should they serve some kind of Eggo waffle dish in honor of Eleven’s favorite food? Also yes. Should they play the clip of David Harbour dancing after every made basket? Also yes.