Is Otto Porter Jr. Going To Be A Suped-Up Version Of Tayshaun Prince? These 5 Highlight Videos Say Yes

With the most “NBA Ready” arsenal at his disposal, coupled with the notion that he’s “the best small forward in Big East history,” has a lot to prove. Even though he silenced most of the haters and naysayers during his dominant sophomore season at Georgetown, where he averaged 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 31 games, there needs to be a translation on the NBA level. Porter brings a high-level motor, fantastic length with a 7-1 wingspan, high basketball IQ for a 19-year-old, and elite level defense for the wing position.

*** *** ***

NBA Comparison: Tayshaun Prince

It’s not hard to compare Porter to Prince when looking at the skills that both wing players possess. Porter said himself during the NBA Chicago Combine that a good comparison for his game would be the former Detroit Piston and 2004 NBA Champion.

Prince and Porter match up closely when looking at just the basics. Prince stands at 6-9 and weighs 215 pounds while Porter is 6-8 and 198 pounds. Porter needs to work on adding strength to his long-limbed frame but otherwise the two match up rather well here. Additionally, Prince has always known how to use his length to his advantage and was one of the NBA’s better defenders for a long time. Porter has the opportunity to be a player similar to Prince, but possibly more gifted offensively.

[RELATED: Nerlens Noel’s Top 5 Highlights & Why He’s The Next Larry Sanders]

Prince has only averaged 14 points for a season five times in his career. Even though Porter seems more useful off ball than in multiple ISO situations per game, he is capable of being the leader of an offense if necessary. It always seemed as though Prince was not. Also, with a dwindling number of star wing players in the league, Porter has the best opportunity in 2013 — depending on which team drafts him — to make an impact in the league and solidify himself as a dominant force in either conference.

Offensively, Prince and Porter’s packages are almost identical. They are both capable shooters from beyond the arc (Porter showed improvement this season, shooting over 42 percent from three), both have a deadly midrange game (Porter shooting 51 percent in spot-up situations), and both have an unorthodox style of play that results in contact around the rim. Porter seems to be a step faster than Prince and runs well in the open floor, securing 1.45 points per possession in transition opportunities.

Defensively, they’re both lanky perimeter defending specialists who will always find a home in the NBA due to their ability to guard almost anyone on the floor. Due to massive wingspans from both players (Prince has a 7-2 wingspan), they cause disruptions in the passing lane and defensively in on-ball opportunities (2.1 steals per game and 1.0 block per 40 minutes for Porter). Either player can take the responsibility of guarding the opponent’s toughest matchup.

Although Prince was a defensive staple in the league, Porter has the opportunity to be the more complete player and continue to grow his game under elite coaching. Porter will have the most upside of the duo due to his young age and proven tendency to excel with the right opportunity.

Grades

ATHLETICISM: 7

Shows average athleticism for the most part and possess a 36-inch vertical leap that’s usually on display in transition. Not the guy who’ll jump over a defender; missing elite explosion of a NBA small forward but has the tools to possibly improve in this area.

SKILL: 9

Perhaps the best offensive arsenals of any top-15 draft selection in the 2013 class. Porter shows proficiency in the low-post, mid-range, and a vast improvement from the perimeter (23% his freshman year to 42% his sophomore year).

[RELATED: Ben McLemore’s Top 5 Highlights & Why He’s The Next O.J. Mayo]

NBA READINESS: 9

With rumors around Cleveland that he could end up being the first selection of the 2013 Draft, Porter is one of a small number of players who can immediately make an impact on almost any NBA roster. Teams are beginning to become enamored with his abilities.

UPSIDE: 6.5

Many question his upside due to his ability to score prolifically at the collegiate level and how that will translate in the NBA. Porter also doesn’t display elite speed or ballhandling ability on the wing to make a difference offensively with the ball in his hands. He’d have a lot to work on for his upside to improve to NBA scouts, but his defensive potential is remarkable.

INTANGIBLES: 8.5

Porter shows his heart on the court. Being one of the better defenders in the conference this season in the Big East, his motor was always on display for the nation to see. He took a weaker Georgetown team, at least compared to recent seasons, and made them better with his individual play.

Hit page 2 to check out a long list of Porter’s strengths and weaknesses…