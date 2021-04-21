Isaac Okoro Has The Makings Of An Elite Defender

Isaac Okoro, in his rookie season, has guarded 16 different All-Stars — and nine All-NBA members — for at least 20 possessions. The life of any rookie presents various litmus tests, challenging, or accelerating, their assimilation to the league. For Okoro, these exams are seemingly a nightly occurrence, quickly questioning the degree of validity behind his pre-draft label as a premier wing stopper. They manifest in various ways, ranging from the 6’2, 18 -pound Trae Young to the 6’9, 250 pound LeBron James.

Nestled across that spectrum includes other MVPs, such as Stephen Curry and James Harden. An array of play styles are featured: the slippery, dexterous, sweet-shooting attack of Kyrie Irving; the powerfully explosive nature of Zach LaVine; the methodical, distinctly skilled craft of DeMar DeRozan.

Being thrust into many diverging assignments affords Okoro a platform to showcase his on-ball versatility, even if the end result does not always favor him. This is not so much because they are besting him with ease, but because defense is really, really hard. Playing good, disciplined defense is sometimes, perhaps commonly, not synonymous with effective defense. Okoro is learning that. His tape is proof of this concept, conveying rather often that defensive outcomes are independent of one’s control.

Despite some faults against high-profile opponents, the 6’5 rookie has the means for menacing possessions. He’s burly and zippy laterally, so overpowering or blazing past him aren’t necessarily viable options. But more impressive than the physical tools is the comfort with which he wiggles under, over, or through screens. He flips his hips to glide around picks and knows how to angle himself in preparation for them that belies his first-year moniker; he blends size and agility, maintaining balance and positioning if he crashes into a pick. The physical characteristics and technique are augmented by instincts. Okoro diagnoses offensive decisions immediately as they unfold and acts.

To excel in pick-and-roll coverage or actions entailing multiple bodies and screens is rare for a rookie. Staunch isolation defense is notable, but this is much more. He’s thriving on the ball in a team context amid his inaugural NBA season, where, compared to any previous setting, offenses are more complex, the margin for error is thinner, and the development of plays is expedited.

Two primary factors prevent Okoro from flustering All-Star foes on a consistent basis. His lack of elite length (6’9 wingspan) for a perimeter irritant allows guys to fire clean looks over the top when he stays in front of them. He tends to be reactive in his movements, so offenses continue to dictate the action and remain in rhythm, the intangible quotient for many star creators. Growing adept at proactive decisions without fouling — the hallmark of many elite stoppers — is the next piece, since his arms are unlikely to sprout a few more inches anytime soon. Right now, he mirrors and contains the actions of assignments. Forcing offensive players to respond to him rather than vice versa is the tricky, yet paramount, step for his emergence.

His exploits as an on-ball defender headline his prowess, but he’s also an advanced interior help defender and competent at the nail in stunt-and-recover duties. On the weak-side in ball-screens, he tags rollers and rotates for rim contests, doing so snappily and with physicality. He recognizes when to peel to rollers and seal off pocket passes. There’s a level of defensive know-how uncustomary among rookies.

That last play, when he promptly switches to the rolling Bam Adebayo, immediately spreads his arms out wide, and deflects the pocket pass, subtly stands out. The impact is negligible. He does not force a missed shot nor snare a takeaway. Miami retains possession. But it is exactly the type of micro decision and execution emblematic of defensive awareness that pervades through an entire arsenal. Rookies do not do that. Okoro, however, is, because he wields an anomalous wherewithal, both on and off the ball.