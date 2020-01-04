Isaiah Thomas Got Ejected Just A Minute And A Half Into The Wizards-Blazers Game

Isaiah Thomas’ NBA journey has taken a circuitous route the past few years. After his breakout season with the Celtics in 2017, Thomas was unceremoniously traded to the Cavs for Kyrie Irving. We now know what Boston seemed to know at the time, i.e. that a nagging leg injury would likely limit his effectiveness and ability to stay on the court moving forward.

That’s exactly what happened during his brief stint with Cleveland, and since then, he’s bounced around to the Lakers, Nuggets, and now the Wizards in an ongoing effort to try and regain some of the spark that once earned him an All-Star nod and culminated in an unforgettable post-season performance.

Alas, his rocky path continues, as Thomas was ejected just a minute and a half into the Wizards’ game against the Blazers on Friday night for making contact with an official.

IT was ejected a minute and a half into the game for making contact with the official 🧐 pic.twitter.com/RXwKes3pfK — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 4, 2020

As Carmelo Anthony tried to tie him up, Thomas’ momentum carried him toward the official, and in slow motion, it certainly appears that he put his hand on the referee and gave him a shove, presumably in frustration that he didn’t get a foul call on the play.

The league will surely review this, and it’s possible that an additional fine and/or suspension could be handed down. It’s one of the fastest ejections we’ve seen in recent memory, and it follows on the heels of the two-game suspension Thomas recently served for confronting a fan in Philadelphia who hurled obscenities at him. It bears mentioning that the fan has also been banned from the Wells Fargo arena as a result of the altercation.

Regardless, the extracurricular activities are becoming something of a trend for Thomas as he continues to try and find his footing in the NBA again.