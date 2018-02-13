Isaiah Thomas Says He Has His ‘Joy Back’ After Joining The Lakers

Isaiah Thomas apparently arrived in Los Angeles with a positive attitude, indicating that he was ready to “have fun again” with a new organization after what many would characterize (at least from the outside) as a relatively miserable stretch in Cleveland. Then, the former All-Star guard actually looked rejuvenated in his Lakers debut, scoring 22 points on 13 shots, dishing out six assists and generally operating with more pep in his step.
With that combination as the backdrop, Thomas addressed the media on Monday and, in short, he doubled down on his positive mojo, including a reference to getting his “joy back” in his new home.
Beyond the individual optimism from Thomas, he managed to throw a bit of shade in Cleveland’s direction, reemphasizing a previous claim about players going in “separate” ways when adversity arrives.
always scratch my head when guys join a new team and immediately say things like, ‘im having fun again’ ‘im enjoying playing within a structure’. like seriously dude, give it more than one game to decide youre super happy because things can change pretty quickly in sports, especially with an uncertainty regarding your role with the new team
He’s been acting like a bitch from the jump-off. Now Jae’s talking the same junk.