What a difference a few days makes. Prior to the trade deadline, the narrative was that the Cavs were broken, Dan Gilbert had wrested control of the team away from first-year GM Koby Altman, and it was only a matter of time before LeBron was headed out the door. Then Altman went for broke, sprayed the board, and did the only thing he could do to potentially get the Cavs back in the Finals conversation: he shipped out basically half the team.
Sunday saw the first action from each of the new members (as well as another starting opportunity for plucky upstart Cedi Osman, who is quickly becoming LeBron’s newest high-energy mascot – a role vacated for a couple years after Anderson Varejao was traded). Jordan Clarkson (17 points on 7-of-11 shooting), Larry Nance (five points, four rebounds, three assists), George Hill (12 points, 2-of-4 from deep), and Rodney Hood (15 points, 6-of-11 shooting) all made a positive impact in their blowout win over the Celtics. Hill hit shots and made things difficult for his matchup on defense, Nance is a walking and living embodiment of the Energizer Bunny, Hood feels like a younger version of JR Smith (who suddenly looked like JR Smith again), and Clarkson was everywhere.
If LeBron’s body language is any indication, he’s thrilled.
Yup, please continue sleeping on the Raptors. The North prefers it that way.
raptors can be really good, but derozan can’t be having these 7 point games any more, and ibaka needs to step up pretty much everywhere.
Until TO does it in the playoffs (meaning: beating Cleveland) they are going to be discounted. The Raps have a very good team, but they’ve had good teams for three years now and the last two seasons have ended by them getting drubbed by the Cavs. This might be the best Raps team they’ve had during this run, but until they beat Cleveland in a 7-game series, it doesn’t mean anything.
Man, come on now. As a Canadian, I have no issue admitting the Raptors are a trash playoff team. They rely too much on foul calls during the regular season and those dry up in the playoffs if your name isn’t Lebron. Don’t get me wrong, I want them to go to the finals so I can go see some games, just won’t happen.
It means absolutely nothing cause it’s been one goddamn game.
I too came here to say, “You based this all on just one game?”
Its one game. The Cavs were hyped. but the celtics played awful. And they got a TON of open looks that didnt go down. Lets see this play out over another few weeks
