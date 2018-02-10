Isaiah Thomas Is Ready To ‘Have Fun Again’ As A Member Of The Lakers

#LA Lakers
02.10.18 4 weeks ago

Laekers.com

Isaiah Thomas is in Los Angeles and talking about his future plans with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The guard was traded to L.A. on Thursday in a deal that ended his time in Cleveland after just 15 games on the floor. Initial reports from his agent indicated that he wasn’t willing to come off the bench in favor of rookie Lonzo Ball, but now that he’s on the ground, it seems that Thomas has changed his tone.

Following the later reports that he’s “ecstatic” to be in L.A., he exuded enthusiasm and a willingness to do whatever he can to help the Lakers win now.

