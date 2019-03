Getty Image

Things didn’t end in perfect fashion for Isaiah Thomas in Boston and, in many ways, that is unfortunate. However, the former All-Star guard returned to the TD Garden on Monday evening as a member of the Denver Nuggets and, after a long and winding road, Thomas (finally) received his tribute video from the Celtics.

Boston showed IT love with this tribute video 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LLodHLHoLB — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 18, 2019

This was well-executed by the Celtics, even if it should’ve happened earlier.