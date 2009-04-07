It All Comes Down To This

We all know that you’ll be watching North Carolina take on Michigan State tonight at 9:21 EST – a rematch of a game UNC won 98-63 on Dec. 3 in the same building – but my question is: Where?
30 years after Magic Johnson led the Spartans to their first championship, both Michigan State and North Carolina are looking for their second title of the 2000s. The problem is, only one team will win.
Use the comments section below to let us know where you’re watching the game, who you’re watching it with, and who you think is going to win, as well as your thoughts and observations throughout the game.
i’ll be watching it with my mom. i’m 25. how queer.
thats impossible. im watching it with your mom…
MSU pulls of the upset tonight and becomes the sports story of the year at the espys.
buffalo wild wings- harrisonburg, va
club dubz what up– be there JMU
i know big game is this one tonight, but manu’s out for the yearrr
Raymar Morgan’s waves = Impressive
amazing reply!
UNC was who I thought they was…
whoever of you guys wrote that MSU was going to win is officially out of the predicting basketball outcomes thing.
game was over after the first bucket by thompson….
UNC just looks too tough. Psycho T (godammit I hate that nickname) is just Mark Madsen but with free throws.
I thought they were playing the national championship game tonight, I didn’t know they were showing a replay of the game in December.
Man,It must be good to be American right now. I’m from Portugal,I’m watching the game on my living room,all by myself,my brother couldn’t make it,he fell asleep, It’s almost 4a.m,damn it’s rough. North Carolina will win,for sure,they have a more solid team, more talent.
Props to you guys from this side of the ocean;)
that was disgusting..
back to bball.. Manu is out for the season! sorry Spurs! pack up the tent!
My new mission in life is to punch Tyler Hansboro on the side of the head like the Professor.
When is somebody gonna ask Greg Anthony if his UNLV team would have beaten this UNC team?