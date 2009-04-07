It All Comes Down To This

04.06.09 9 years ago 16 Comments

We all know that you’ll be watching North Carolina take on Michigan State tonight at 9:21 EST – a rematch of a game UNC won 98-63 on Dec. 3 in the same building – but my question is: Where?

30 years after Magic Johnson led the Spartans to their first championship, both Michigan State and North Carolina are looking for their second title of the 2000s. The problem is, only one team will win.

Use the comments section below to let us know where you’re watching the game, who you’re watching it with, and who you think is going to win, as well as your thoughts and observations throughout the game.

Around The Web

TAGSCOLLEGEMAGIC JOHNSONMICHIGAN STATENORTH CAROLINA

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP