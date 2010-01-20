It’s Time For The Phoenix Suns To Part With Amar’e Stoudemire

The pressure is certainly on for several teams that have coveted 2010 free agents. GMs are faced with a huge dilemma. Do they keep their star and risk losing him in the offseason? Or do they trade him now and get something in return while they still can? The trade deadline is one month away and big decisions are going to have to be made. One of those teams that could pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade are the Phoenix Suns. ESPN’s Chad Ford is reporting that the Suns are 40 to 50 percent likely to move All-Star forward Amar’e Stoudemire.
Stoudemire trade rumors are almost a ritual in the Valley of the Sun this time of year. But with the four-time All-Star in a contract year, the urgency for GM Steve Kerr and owner Robert Sarver to move the big man is at a high.
Although Amar’e has had a solid season (20.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg) and is almost certainly going to be voted into the All-Star Game by the fans, the Suns have two major concerns about their starting center. First of all, there’s plenty of speculation that Amar’e will opt out and sign with a bigger-market team. Remember, New York has a lot of money to spend this summer and Stoudemire could be reunited with coach Mike D’Antoni. Miami and Chicago could also be appealing targets for him as well. Secondly, if Amar’e were to stay and sign an extension, you better believe he will be commanding a hefty payday. There has been speculation that he wants an extension similar to what Pau Gasol got from the Lakers (three-year, $64 million). And as we know, cost cutting has been a major priority for Suns management.
Those are good reasons why the Suns shouldn’t hesitate to move Stoudemire if they can get some young (and cheap) talent in return. A lot of people would argue that the Suns have a chance to make some noise in the postseason, and they shoudn’t move Amar’e. Especially since Steve Nash isn’t getting any younger and this could be one of his last chances to do something in the playoffs as a member of the Suns. Phoenix was the surprise team coming out of the gates – they started the season 14-3. But since then, the team has dropped in the standings, losing 15 of their last 25 games and are now 24-18 (sixth in the Western Conference). The Suns will likely stay in the playoff picture with their current roster, but how far can they can realistically go?
As we’ve learned from the Shaquille O’Neal trade (both to bring him in, then ship him out), Kerr is not afraid to make big moves. Amar’e has been nearly traded a few times in the last couple of seasons, most recently the trade rumor to the Warriors over the summer. I believe the Suns and Amar’e divorce is inevitable. Whether it’s going to happen by Feb. 18 or July 1st, you can bet he won’t be in a Suns uniform come September. With several teams like the Wizards, Bulls, Pacers all willing to deal, this upcoming month promises to be an active one. And count Amar’e to be in the middle of all of it.
Should the Suns trade Amar’e?
Amar’e Stoudamire wants franchise money, and lets face it, he aint no franchise player. so, they should just trade him if they can get the young players and good draft picks.
losing him aint gonna mean much to them. he’s ok, but he’s not even gonna be the best PF on the market (bosh,dirk,boozer etc..)
they all score and rebound better than Amar’e.
so, if the Suns can trade him for like LaMarcus Aldridge or any other young promising big man, they might as well go for it….
and they should trade Steve Nash while he still has value and teams are willing to take on his new contract extension…
non-existant defender and rebounder..ship away while value is high.
Kerr needs to blow this team up. Amar’e is similar to Bosh in that he’s a #2 option. If he’s your best player then you’re not winning a chip anytime soon. The shoulda made that deal w/ Golden State happen & cut their losses.
gasol is overpaid, but at least he is a championship caliber player. He knows how to play defense and is a proven winner. While stoudemire is none of that. But still some sucker gm will give him that kind of money.
Amare is a huge disappointment. I was always a huge fan of the guy, but it’s like he hasn’t improved at all in like the last 3-4 years. He’s like a super Stromile Swift, where you are always saying “if he puts it together, he’s going to be a force” but he never has.
Let him play a season or two without Steve Nash, I’m sure it will be like all of the other players who end up just falling off the radar completely…
Amar’e Stoudemire for Jeff Green seems logical. Don’t know about $$$ but you can start with those 2 players
They should trade him for Zach Randolph, lol. Who ever would’ve thought that Randolph would’ve been a better option.
I wouldn’t go so far as to say Amare’s been a disappointment. He’s been under the same type of system since he’s been in the league and the system doesn’t necessarily require him to showcase his whole game. I’d like to see him play on another star SG or PG to see how he does in a different system. Look how Vince thrived years ago under a different system in NJ, from Toronto. I think a change of scenery is necessary, but maybe not a trade.
javale mcgee and either antawn jamison (who’d score 30 ppg with steve nash) or caron butler. javale mcgee would be a 12 and 12 guy add nick young and maybe javaris critinton and you’ve got yourself a good deal. the frontcourt of haywood and stoudamire or stoudamire and blatche is preaty good.
The problem is whoever trades for him would be taking a huge chance that he will resign at the end of the season. SO essentially you could trade away one of your best players to get Amare for half a season. I wouldn’t do it. That’s why I’m glad my Dubs didn’t sign off on Curry going to the Suns.
yea i can see there being a huge fall off in his production when he leaves nash. look at the majority of his buckets, he’s just catching and making a move to the rim.
another indicator of nash’s worthhhhhhh
This offseason the Thunder should really go after AmarÃ©. They could trade for him or Bosh, they got the cap space. Maybe Scotty Brooks can get some D out of AmarÃ©, but they would be much better off getting Bosh.
Unfortunately, I can see Gerald being on the money with the idea he could bolt for the Knicks, cuz I sure would love to see him in a Kings jersey. For those chatting chowda on his D, I remember him swatting a game winner in the playoffs a few years back against the Kings, dude still has hops and can block shots and rebound. You get him around an infectious bunch of guys like this young scrappy Kings team and who knows what could happen….
You guys play around on trade machines too much. Presti won’t get rid of Green to bring in an expensive ego and likewise Pritchard won’t move LMA for him.
P.S People get on him for his poor rebounding, and it is poor considering his athletic ability, but he rebounds more than average for his position.
trade him, the suns won’t make the playoffs with or without him
He’s good a nice offensive game, but is a liability on D. Let me clarify, he’s a liabilty on the guy he is guarding but can block shots by playing help D, but can’t stop anybody straight up.
He’s better than average but not a leader or a MVP type player.
I wish that Warrior trade went down, Curry and Randolph and Bedriens, they would have been younger and Nash would have his understudy.
Give Amar’e the money!!! If the Sun’s have any visions for a postseason celebration, the chapagne needs to be popped by Stoudemire! Witout him who does Nash have left?? Exactly, but this summer alotta options will open up and not givin him the dough is a huge risk, average reward imo. Huge risk of losing him to another team especially one in conference, and average reward as in the Suns wanna save money, so those big names coming up this summer are all looking for franchise money or something close. I say stay wit Stoudemire, he is a straight beast, with the beauty of a jumper!!! Highly, highly underrated!
This guy needs to me traded for sure. He’s talented, but not talented enough.
I’m not even sure anymore that you can win with him as your 2nd best player, unless the 1st player is in the Kobe, D-Wade, LeBron class.