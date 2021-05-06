The NBA MVP race isn’t really a race anymore, because barring something completely insane, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is going to win the award. He has been the best player in the league this year and the fulcrum for a Nuggets team that keeps winning games despite injuries and roster retooling, responding every time by playing brilliant basketball and making Denver look formidable in the Western Conference.

Still, his MVP candidacy has brought on detractors, including Nick Wright of Fox Sports. On Thursday, Wright critiqued the historical context of Jokic’s candidacy, saying on First Things First that the big fella would be “the worst one we’ve had in 35 years.”

Nick Wright on Nikola Jokic winning MVP: "Historically speaking, he would be the worst one we've had in 35 years." @getnickwright 🤡 pic.twitter.com/MnkG3NWlwZ — Nuggets Fans Only⛏ (@NuggetsFansOnly) May 6, 2021

Wright is caping for Chris Paul in the MVP race, which is a fine position to have (even if it’s one I, personally, disagree with), but it is strange to say that a guy averaging 26.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the field, 40.5 percent from three, and 85.8 percent from the free throw line is not an all-time great player. One of Jokic’s teammates agrees, and after that above clip began making the rounds on Thursday, Jamal Murray fired off the following tweet:

Nick Wrong lol — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) May 6, 2021

This is almost certainly not the first time “Nick Wrong” has been thrown out there, but Murray seemed to really enjoy hitting send on this one.