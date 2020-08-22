James Ennis III and Marvin Williams were ejected during game three of the first round playoff series between the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks following a tussle. During one play in the second quarter, Ennis and Williams collided under the basket while boxing out for a rebound, and as the play moved to the other end of the court, the pair got into a shoving match.

As the two forwards were being separated by officials and coaches, they exchanged words and Ennis appeared to swing his arm at Williams. It is unclear if he was trying to throw a punch or aggressively stop Williams from grabbing his jersey.

James Ennis and Marvin Williams got into it 😳 pic.twitter.com/mHdXwjzDky — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 22, 2020

Following the incident, the referee gave both players double technical fouls and ejected them from the game.

The series between the Magic and the Bucks is currently tied at 1-1, but Orlando is already undermanned after injuries to Mo Bamba, Aaron Gordon, Michael Carter-Williams, Jonathan Issac, and Al-Farouq Aminu. It is unclear if either Ennis or Williams will face any sort of reprimand for this incident. As for the game itself, the first half didn’t go particularly well for Orlando, as Milwaukee swarmed them on both ends of the floor to take a 70-43 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.