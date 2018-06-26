YouTube/adidas

James Harden was officially awarded the 2018 NBA MVP award on Monday night in what was the least surprising voting decision of any of the major NBA Awards.

Harden’s season was spectacular, following up on back-to-back runner-up finishes for the MVP award with a season that left no doubt as to the winner. For his speech, Harden brought his mother, Monja Willis, up to the stage with him to make sure she got to share in some of the shine as he thanked her for everything she did as part of his journey.

Adidas followed up on that with a touching commercial featuring Willis reading Harden a letter, detailing how proud she is of him and how he’s worked for so long to achieve this dream. Willis highlights a letter Harden gave her that said “P.S. … Imma be a star,” and how for many the MVP award cementing that status but to her he was always a star.