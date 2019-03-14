Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns have been a model of basketball futility for the better part of the last decade now. They haven’t qualified for the postseason since 2010, when they made it all the way to the conference finals before falling to the Lakers in six games at the tail end of the Steve Nash era.

They’ve since been toiling away at the bottom of the Western Conference, and despite amassing high lottery picks amid what seems like a never-ending rebuilding process, they’ve shown little signs of progress toward working their way back into contention anytime soon.

After Suns owner Robert Sarver fired GM Ryan McDonough in the offseason, James Jones has been filling in as vice president of basketball operations and co-general manger, along with Trevor Bukstein, on an interim basis all season. He recently spoke about how he and the front office team have shared the responsibilities (and culpability) involved while attempting to make high-level decisions by committee while under tremendous internal and external scrutiny.