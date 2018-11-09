Getty Image

It’s been quite the week for Tyson Chandler. Last weekend, news emerged that he was working on finalizing a buyout with the Phoenix Suns, the organization he’s called home since 2015. With No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton set to be the new face of the franchise and the team’s starting center, Chandler wanted an opportunity to ply his wares someplace else.

It wasn’t long before it came out that his new destination would be in Los Angeles alongside LeBron James and the Lakers. Things progressed at a breakneck pace from there. Chandler officially signed with his new team on Tuesday, and by Wednesday night, he was helping secure a big win over the Timberwolves with some game-saving tip-outs on the offensive boards in the closing seconds of a hard-fought matchup.

If all those events seemed to unfold rather quickly, then there was a good reason for that: LeBron James. According to reports from both Bleacher Report and ESPN, LeBron was the major catalyst for securing Chandler’s services so swiftly, apparently leveraging his long-time relationship with Suns exec James Jones to get the deal done as soon as possible.