The 2019-20 campaign was supposed to be a promising one for the Memphis Grizzlies, insofar as it was supposed to give their gobs of young talent the opportunity to gel and build towards a brighter future. That happened sooner than most anyone could have anticipated, and as of this writing, the young Grizzlies sit at 28-26 on the season, a mark that gives them a four-game cushion as the 8-seed in the Western Conference. Ja Morant grasping many of the intricacies of being an NBA point guard certainly helps, as does Jaren Jackson Jr. getting back to 100 percent after being shut down for the final 23 games of last season due to a deep thigh bruise. Jackson, still only 20 years old, has taken a step forward this year, especially as a scorer. The big man has started every game this year, averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 28.1 minutes a night while connecting on 39.7 percent of the 6.3 threes he attempts each game. No matter what happens the rest of this year, Jackson and the Grizzlies are one of league’s most fascinating teams, one that is simultaneously ahead of schedule and still has so much room to grow. Jackson sat down with Dime at the MTN DEW Courtside Studios in Chicago to discuss his squad, his love of anime, and more. The thing that makes this Memphis team so fascinating is there’s this exciting young core. It’s you, it’s Ja, it’s all these guys. How much excitement is there in the locker room about being part of something basically on the ground floor? Great question. Ok, I think at the end of the day, when you’re young, people always say little things about you being young, and we always look at that and say, “At the end of the day, you’ve got to put five players on the floor and you’ve got to beat us.” So we don’t really look at age ever. And to be in a situation like this where everybody is young and hungry and wanting to thrive, it just helps you compete, because everybody’s wanting to help each other get to the next level. The newest piece of that core is Justise, he’ll be coming in sometime soon. How do you think he’s gonna fit alongside the rest of the group? Easy, he’s a great guy at the end of the day, so in terms of chemistry, he’ll fit right in. But he’s defensive-minded, he’s so versatile offensively and defensively, but we can use him in pretty much any way. I was at the draft and I remember seeing you running around and doing some stuff, and when Ja got picked, I remember you had this big smile on your face, were super stoked. Why were you so excited when Ja got picked and did you expect him to be this good this quickly? Yeah, for sure. I’m not really shocked at anything — well, no, I’m shocked at a lot of things he does in games, but the way it all turns out, no, I knew he was gonna be like this. I could see it just from how he was playing in college, he has such a good feel for the game, he was gonna be able to pick up the pro game probably quicker than college and easier. I mean, in college, he was doing so well and people are triple-teaming him. In the league, you really cant do that. So yeah, I knew he was gonna thrive.

How much fun is it being next to a guy who, he has this crazy bounce, he can hit shots, he’s such a smart player and knows where to get you the ball wherever you want it? It just makes the game easy, man. He’ll find you anywhere. He just sees … he’s got the goggles on. He’s always got the goggles on, he’s always looking for you, he’s gonna dime you. Just be ready, that’s what it is. And once I got the timing down with him, it just made me really anticipate better when he’s gonna throw me the ball. The guy I’m most interested to ask you about is someone who I think is slept on, league-wide, and that’s Brandon Clarke… Brandon Clarke, I knew he was about to say that. Everyone who saw him in college knew he was gonna be good, still falls into the 20s and now you and him are two wrecking balls down there. How is having a guy as unique as him make your life easier when you’re on the floor together. BC’s so explosive. [laughs] At the end of the day, he compliments me really well because he can push the ball, he can shoot, he can jump over anybody, which just makes our break really special, because you have to worry about so many different things. You have to worry about shooting, you have to worry about lobs, you have to worry about Ja’s passing ability and my shooting ability. He just makes it easier for me, too. It’s like all the pieces just seem to fit perfectly. Mmhmm. You guys got off to a bit of a rough start, I think 6-16, something like that. You’re now two games over .500, the 8-seed in the West. How’d you guys manage to turn it around?