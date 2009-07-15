Jason Kidd Goes For The Clean Sweep Of The NBA

There are a lot of crazy stats and records out there, but I doubt any compare to this: Jason Kidd has recorded regular season triple-doubles against 27 of the league’s 30 teams. Considering he’s played on only three different squads throughout his NBA career, that’s quite impressive. But the question is, will he be able to make the clean sweep?
The only three teams that haven’t had their box score filled up by J-Kidd are the Celtics, Thunder and his former squad the Nets. Although Kidd did have three triple-doubles against the Celtics in the 2002 Playoffs and recorded a regular-season triple-double against the Sonics when they were still in Seattle, we’re not trying to cut any corners here.
Last season, Kidd recorded just three triple-doubles with the Mavs so if that’s all he has left in the tank, he’s going to have to be selective this year.
Do you think Kidd will complete the clean sweep?
If he wants too easily.
as a net fan, i know that jkidd can will himself to anything. he will get the sweep
No he needs another 3years to do it and it should be done through the tenure of this contract
I am always rooting for Jason “Wifebeater” Kidd and I am not kidding.
yea he will do it b4 he retires but how bout saving all that energy to get us past the nuggets and in the western conference finals this year. As a mavs fan i could care less about big numbers in the regular season, its all about kidd playin big in the playoffs and being able to d up the other pg’s in the west when it really matters. parker, paul, and billups to be specific
Kidd won’t do a clean sweep. While he is most likely aware of the stat…it’s one of those…”who gives a shit” stats.
Nice idea…but I don’t think stats will trump winning in Kidd’s mind.
I dont think Kidd will get the sweep, I hope he will though, Thats a record to be proud of.
Has it been done before, or would Kidd be the only one to ever accomplish it?
I’ve gotta imagine Oscar had a chance considering he got triple doubles on the regular… but was he able to do it against his former team after going to Milwaukee?
I don’t think Kidd will be able to get it done, but we should cut corners and say the only team he has to do it against is the Nets, and then excuse him since he played so many years on the Nets. So with that an almost is just as good. lol.
Ive been wondering about this for awhile. Thanks!
All he needs to do is drop one on the Nets – and how hard can that be? – and he’s done. He’s already tripled the Celts & the Thunder.
@dangfitz
agreed
3 against the celtics in the playoffs DONT count?!?!? c’mon guys thats not fair.
hell yeah… his the kidd… jason kidd…
Of course he will. it’s just if he WANTS too.