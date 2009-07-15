Jason Kidd Goes For The Clean Sweep Of The NBA

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Boston Celtics
07.15.09 9 years ago 15 Comments

There are a lot of crazy stats and records out there, but I doubt any compare to this: Jason Kidd has recorded regular season triple-doubles against 27 of the league’s 30 teams. Considering he’s played on only three different squads throughout his NBA career, that’s quite impressive. But the question is, will he be able to make the clean sweep?

The only three teams that haven’t had their box score filled up by J-Kidd are the Celtics, Thunder and his former squad the Nets. Although Kidd did have three triple-doubles against the Celtics in the 2002 Playoffs and recorded a regular-season triple-double against the Sonics when they were still in Seattle, we’re not trying to cut any corners here.

Last season, Kidd recorded just three triple-doubles with the Mavs so if that’s all he has left in the tank, he’s going to have to be selective this year.

Do you think Kidd will complete the clean sweep?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSdallas mavericksDimeMagJASON KIDDNEW JERSEY NETSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERReal Stories

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP