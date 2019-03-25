Getty Image

Jason Kidd was let go as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks a year ago and has spent this season away from the sidelines, but his desire to be a coach again remains and his name has come up recently in rumors at the college and NBA levels.

Cal fired coach Wyking Jones after two seasons and is now in the market for a new head man, and will reportedly make Kidd their top target. However, Kidd’s name has also come up as a top candidate for the Lakers job this summer as they are expected to fire Luke Walton once the season ends. That would obviously a wrench in Cal’s plans as Kidd would reportedly prefer an NBA job.

On Monday, Kidd went on The Jump with Rachel Nichols, Brian Windhorst, and Scottie Pippen and addressed both the Cal and Lakers jobs, noting that it was nice to be wanted by Cal and that he’ll be waiting until the NBA season ends to make a decision on his future.