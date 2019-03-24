The Lakers Reportedly Would Consider Jason Kidd If They Fire Luke Walton

03.24.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Lakers are going to miss the playoffs for the sixth year in a row this season and with that comes a heavy price. Los Angeles holds itself to a higher standard than this. Especially after a summer that resulted in LeBron James joining with the Lakers. When you have the best player of a generation then failure is just not an option.

This is why it’s heavily assumed that Lakers coach Luke Walton will be fired at the end of the season. The next hire the Lakers make could be their most important hire since Phil Jackson originally left the Lakers following the 2010-11 NBA season.

They have talented young players, James, and tons of cap space to build with this summer. They have to nail this hire. They need someone that can bring them to a championship. Well, if a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski comes to fruition, that coach could be former Nets and Bucks coach Jason Kidd.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSJASON KIDDLA LAKERSLeBron James
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP