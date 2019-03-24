Getty Image

The Lakers are going to miss the playoffs for the sixth year in a row this season and with that comes a heavy price. Los Angeles holds itself to a higher standard than this. Especially after a summer that resulted in LeBron James joining with the Lakers. When you have the best player of a generation then failure is just not an option.

This is why it’s heavily assumed that Lakers coach Luke Walton will be fired at the end of the season. The next hire the Lakers make could be their most important hire since Phil Jackson originally left the Lakers following the 2010-11 NBA season.

They have talented young players, James, and tons of cap space to build with this summer. They have to nail this hire. They need someone that can bring them to a championship. Well, if a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski comes to fruition, that coach could be former Nets and Bucks coach Jason Kidd.