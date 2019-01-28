ESPN

Jay Williams is a hoops junkie. The ESPN basketball analyst and former No. 2 pick in the 2002 NBA Draft loves the sport in all forms, whether that means taking in the latest monster game from James Harden or checking out the next generation of potential superstars. He’s as pumped as anyone about where we are in the sports calendar, because with college football done and the NFL preparing to wrap up another season in the next few days, basketball in all forms is about to take the spotlight.

The NBA is in full-swing, while college hoops is gearing up for conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament in March. High school hoops, meanwhile, is getting into All-American season, as the McDonald’s All American Games announced their rosters for the 2019 campaign, highlighted by names like Memphis commit James Wiseman and Oak Hill Academy standout Cole Anthony.

Williams sat down with Dime to discuss the game’s legacy, both as a hoops fans and as someone who participated in it back in 1999. While we had him, we picked his brain on Duke’s sensational freshman class of Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Cameron Reddish, and Tre Jones, and got his thoughts on the new avenues opening up for high school basketball players who want to skip college and focus on their pro careers.

Dime: You played in the All-American games, got all the national honors, all that stuff in your high school career. Was there anything about the McDonald’s All American game that especially stuck out?

Jay Williams: Yeah, first off, I was a McDonald’s All-American. It’s something that I’ve always dreamt about since being a little kid. You think about the brand names like Michael Jordan come to mind, names like Isaiah Thomas come to mind, names like Larry Johnson come to mind, the best of the best. Obviously there are a lot more included in that list now from Kyrie Irving, to Kevin Durant, to LeBron James.

But for me, back in 1999, just getting that letter with the McDonald’s emblem on it almost made me faint, almost made me pass out, because you were in this upper echelon that you have always strived to get your name associated with the best of the best. So, for me, I got a chance to play my game in Ames, Iowa, which was really cool, because I played with a guy named Jonathan Bender that decided to skip college after that game and go to the pros, but it was also my first taste at what that life was going to entail. Dealing with the media, having the media ask me personal questions about my life, I was becoming somebody, it was my first stint at handling that, going on the Rosie O’Donnell show back then and flying to New York and wearing my McDonald’s All-American outfit, being asked questions on the national stage was something I never dealt with before.

I think for these kids, it’s different, because they’ve dealt with a lot of national attention, but now, they’re actually … this is their welcoming committee, this is their first time where you have arrived, you are here. We know who you are, we’re going to watch who you are, and you’ve made it to this point, but it’s also just the beginning, too. So it’s this conflation of emotions, because it’s really the beginning of your journey for where you’re about to be for your life.