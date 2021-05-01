The Celtics look like they want to end the season on a good note. After a massive comeback against San Antonio, they finished April with an 11-5 record in a month that featured young superstar Jayson Tatum put up a career high twice. Having just scored 53 two weeks ago, Tatum led Boston to its comeback over the Spurs with a whopping 60 on Friday night.

That scoring total tied Tatum with the legendary Larry Bird for the most points in Celtics history.

Most impressively, it only took him 37 field goal attempts, as Boston’s offensive engine was relentless getting to the basket.

That set up the pull-up three, a weapon he’s developed nicely since being drafted in 2017.

JT FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/hPFMsWjmjB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 1, 2021

Tatum also had five assists and, incredibly, zero turnovers. That’s about as fine an offensive performance as you will see in the NBA.

This all came in the midst of a comeback, too. Boston was down 29 at the half and looking hapless again, as they have many nights this season. The Celtics scored just 48 points in the first half.

Without Kemba Walker and in a game in which Jaylen Brown went 5-24 from the field, it took every bit of effort from Tatum to will the Celtics to victory. They are now tied with Atlanta for fifth in the East and are only two games in the loss column behind the Knicks for fourth.