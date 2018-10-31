Jayson Tatum Wears The Number Zero Because Of Gilbert Arenas

Getty Image

While his efficiency numbers aren’t quite there yet, Jayson Tatum has gotten off to a solid start during his sophomore campaign in the NBA. The second-year forward leads the Boston Celtics in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent shooting from deep. He’s also made his presence felt on the glass, leading the team with 8.1 rebounds a night.

Still, Tatum’s bread and butter is his ability as a scorer, and if he’s able to right the ship from the field (which he is certainly talented enough to do), his scoring output will explode. Once that happens, he’ll remind everyone why expectations were so high for him coming into this year.

If Tatum has it his way, he’ll put up numbers similar to one of his basketball heroes: former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas. In fact, Tatum tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that Arenas is the reason he wears the number zero.