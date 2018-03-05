Getty Image

Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers were involved in one of the weirdest controversies in recent memory. J.R. Smith, who never ceases to surprise and delight, earned a one-game suspension for throwing soup at a member of the training staff, which of course sent the internet into a frenzy with a veritable smoldering cauldron of memes.

And just when that was starting to cool, the Cavs threw another scandal du jour into the pot with this story about Jeff Green. The veteran forward has been forced to sit out the last three games for Cleveland as he battles back pain, but that didn’t stop him from going roller skating with the guys on Sunday.