Jeff Hornacek Indicated The Knicks Have ‘Moved On’ From Joakim Noah

It appears that Joakim Noah‘s time with the New York Knicks might have reached its conclusion. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek met with the media on Tuesday night and gave a glimpse into the franchise’s thinking with its veteran center, who has played in seven games this season and is currently not with the the team.

Hornacek said that New York has decided to “move on” from Noah, who is currently in year two of the four-year, $72.6 million contract he signed with the organization last summer. Noah has not taken the floor for the Knicks since Jan. 23, when he logged five minutes in a 123-111 loss to Golden State.