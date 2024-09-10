Jeff Teague’s Club 520 Podcast is easily the best NBA player podcast at giving us extremely funny stories. Teague’s willingness to talk about anything that happened in his career honestly has given us gems about shoving LeBron James into the crowd, getting barked at by Kevin Garnett, and the Pacers locker room laughing about Paul George’s Gatorade commercial after he missed a last second shot in the playoffs.

Most recently, Teague and the crew welcomed DeMarcus Cousins to the podcast and we learned that the legendary meme of Karl-Anthony Towns trying to post-up an unimpressed Boogie exists because of Teague. As Jeff explained, he was getting into it with Cousins and told KAT to “bust his ass”, which is why Boogie was being so over-the-top in that moment as KAT tried his best to bully through him.

As Teague’s co-hosts lose it learning he was behind that meme, Cousins notes, “it’s always Jeff, dawg!” The good news is, Towns even finds the meme “hilarious”, as he explained last year to Paul George on Podcast P, but knowing that the reason Boogie was being that defiant towards KAT posting up is Jeff Teague wouldn’t stop talking shit makes it even funnier.