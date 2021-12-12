An injury that Jerami Grant suffered on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans is set to hold him out for quite a while. According to a report by Shams Charania and James Edwards of The Athletic, Grant suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb during the Detroit Pistons‘ 109-93 loss to the Pelicans, and as a result, he’ll be sidelined for an indefinite period of time.

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 12, 2021

The report was confirmed by Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press.

Confirming The Athletic’s report that Jerami Grant is out indefinitely with an injured right thumb. He had tests done earlier today. Tough, tough blow for a Pistons team that’s lost 11 straight games and is still awaiting Kelly Olynyk’s return from a knee sprain. — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) December 12, 2021

Despite suffering the injury in the first quarter of the game, Grant played 28 minutes on Friday, scoring 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting. Grant is the team’s leading scorer and has stuffed the stat sheet this season, averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game.

A member of the United States men’s basketball team that won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Grant’s Pistons squad hasn’t exactly been able to match that team’s level of success. Detroit currently has the worst record in the NBA, sitting 4-21 on the year on what is currently a league-worst 11-game losing streak. While Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has started to play more and get used to life in the league, the Pistons will now have to figure out how to snap that streak without their best player.