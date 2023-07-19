Jimmy Butler Got Hit In The Face With A Shoe While Touring China

Jimmy Butler is a popular guy, both stateside and abroad. This week, Butler’s over in China, as he’s in the midst of a gigantic tour of the country that features meeting fans, playing tennis, watching basketball, all stuff that you’d probably expect Jimmy Butler to do while he’s enjoying his summer.

Butler’s been keeping folks abreast of what he’s had going on over on his Instagram account, as he’s made daily posts filled with pictures and videos of what he’s calling “the unexpected tour.” His post on Wednesday morning started with Butler giving a little recap of his day in Taiyuan, which featured him shooting some hoops in front of fans, one of whom threw a shoe at him.

Meanwhile in China, @JimmyButler got hit in the face with a shoe 😭😂 (via IG) pic.twitter.com/nfbIXuqahO — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) July 19, 2023

“Man, what an unreal experience,” Butler said to the camera. “First of all, besides getting hit in the face with a shoe, which was probably my favorite part of the whole thing.”

This can obviously be a pretty nasty situation — there have been a number of folks in the world of music recently who have gotten hit in the face with a projectile while they’ve been performing. Fortunately it seems like Butler was ok, to the point that he was laughing after he got hit by a shoe.