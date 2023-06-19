Bebe Rexha 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Bebe Rexha Got A Gnarly Eye Injury After Getting Hit In The Face By A Phone Mid-Concert And Has Photos To Prove It

Bebe Rexha began her Best F*n Night Of My Life tour on May 31, following the April 28 release of her Bebe album, and the pop star’s experience was living up to the title heading into Sunday night, June 18.

“Not trying to be corny, but I’m definitely having the best f*cking tour of my life,” Rexha captioned an Instagram carousel. “Seeing your faces every night just makes me happy and my heart is so full. Alsooooo I’m Good is 6X platinum in Canada. Blessed.”

And then, Rexha was hit in the face by a fan-thrown phone while performing “I’m Good (Blue),” her aforementioned platinum-certified 2022 hit with David Guetta. Her headlining set at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, New York ended prematurely because Rexha was injured.

Rexha updated fans on her condition today, June 19, with two Instagram photos and the clever caption, “Im good.” She’s giving the thumbs up despite a gnarly black eye and notable cut between her eyelid and eyebrow.

The comments section is full of encouragements. “please no one throw things at this beautiful woman unless they are bras!!” Betty Who wrote. “get well soon sister!!!”

Jamie Lynn Spears left a clapping-hands emoji, bicep-flexing emoji, and a silver heart emoji, while Lauren Jauregui wrote what most everybody is thinking, saying, “Dude what the f*ck?!? I’m so sorry babe [upset emoji] so f*cked up.”

According to ABC News, 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna has been “arrested and charged with assault for allegedly throwing the cellphone at Rexha,” and he “is expected to be arraigned Monday.”

Rexha’s Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour is scheduled to continue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tomorrow, June 20, at The Fillmore. See all of her remaining dates below.

Bebe Rexha is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

