Bebe Rexha began her Best F*n Night Of My Life tour on May 31, following the April 28 release of her Bebe album, and the pop star’s experience was living up to the title heading into Sunday night, June 18.

“Not trying to be corny, but I’m definitely having the best f*cking tour of my life,” Rexha captioned an Instagram carousel. “Seeing your faces every night just makes me happy and my heart is so full. Alsooooo I’m Good is 6X platinum in Canada. Blessed.”

And then, Rexha was hit in the face by a fan-thrown phone while performing “I’m Good (Blue),” her aforementioned platinum-certified 2022 hit with David Guetta. Her headlining set at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, New York ended prematurely because Rexha was injured.

Bebe Rexha gets injured on stage after a fan threw their phone at her. pic.twitter.com/jaZ2cigtJy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2023

This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope… pic.twitter.com/QQk2DanPdu — Ross (@RossBernaud) June 19, 2023

Rexha updated fans on her condition today, June 19, with two Instagram photos and the clever caption, “Im good.” She’s giving the thumbs up despite a gnarly black eye and notable cut between her eyelid and eyebrow.

The comments section is full of encouragements. “please no one throw things at this beautiful woman unless they are bras!!” Betty Who wrote. “get well soon sister!!!”