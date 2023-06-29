There seems to have been a lot of stories about artists getting hit on stage lately, and now Kelsea Ballerini is the latest performer to join the club.

While performing at Outlaw Field in Boise, Idaho yesterday (June 28), as Ballerini sang, a small object flew from the audience and struck her in the face. Ballerini physically recoiled and turned around, and after talking to some of her band members, she left the stage. If you pause a fan-shot video at the right time, you can briefly see the object mid-air, and it looks like it might be some sort of bracelet.

Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts. But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move. If you can’t hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord,… pic.twitter.com/oIgy2JDn3V — Kelsea Central • fan account (@KelseaCentral) June 29, 2023

Ballerini has yet to publicly address the incident.

This happened amid a wave of notable concert incidents. Two weekends ago, Bebe Rexha was performing at New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17 when she was hit in the face by a phone. Not long after that, Ava Max was slapped by a stage crasher. Pink had a couple of interesting concert moments recently, too, but thankfully, neither resulted in any bodily harm: One fan threw their mother’s ashes on stage, while another gave her a wheel of brie cheese.

